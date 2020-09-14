Azerbaijani State Service discloses number of state property to be put up for auction
Latest
Bryza: Resettling Lebanese people of Armenian origin in Nagorno-Karabakh is a provocation by Armenia
Union of Azerbaijani Women of Europe protests against Armenian PM’s wife's photo shoot with arms in hand
OSCE Minsk Group must promptly react to illegal settling of occupied Azerbaijani territories by Armenia – MP
President Ilham Aliyev views conditions created in park named after Murtuza Mukhtarov in Amirjan (PHOTO)