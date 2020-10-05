Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Finance 5 October 2020 11:25 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.5

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.447 manat (1.6 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,202.4058 manat. which is 0.7 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Sept. 21

3,320.75

Sept. 28

3,164.865

Sept. 22

3,256.75

Sept. 29

3,199.035

Sept. 23

3,208.427

Sept. 30

3,213.221

Sept. 24

3,149.01

Oct. 1

3,219.596

Sept. 25

3,184.39

Oct. 2

3,215.312

Average weekly

3,223.86

Average weekly

3,202.4058

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.2218 manat (3.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 39.9615 manat, which is 2.3 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Sept. 21

45.6101

Sept. 28

38.9145

Sept. 22

42.0847

Sept. 29

40.0554

Sept. 23

39.9877

Sept. 30

40.5627

Sept. 24

37.2969

Oct. 1

40.1387

Sept. 25

39.5536

Oct. 2

40.1363

Average weekly

40.9066

Average weekly

39.9615

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan grew by 53.278 manat (3.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,499.6518 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Sept. 21

1,597.81

Sept. 28

1,456.033

Sept. 22

1,521.31

Sept. 29

1,499.324

Sept. 23

1,469.497

Sept. 30

1,494.615

Sept. 24

1,421.43

Oct. 1

1,538.976

Sept. 25

1,467.219

Oct. 2

1,509.311

Average weekly

1495.4532

Average weekly

1,499.6518

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan increased by 160.369 manat (4.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,897.614 manat, which is 1.05 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Sept. 21

4,063.36

Sept. 28

3,775.743

Sept. 22

3,897.28

Sept. 29

3,866.497

Sept. 23

3,773.822

Sept. 30

3,955.526

Sept. 24

3744.91

Oct. 1

3,954.192

Sept. 25

3,805.858

Oct. 2

3,936.112

Average weekly

3,857.046

Average weekly

3,897.614

