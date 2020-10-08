Baku Stock Exchange lists bonds of Ferrum Kapital LLC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The shares of Azerbaijan’s Ferrum Kapital LLC worth $2.5 million were included in the listing of the standard market segment on October 6, 2020, according to the decision of the Listing Committee of the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), Trend reports referring to BSE.

“The placement of the bonds for $2.5 million will be carried out by a competitive auction at BSE. The start date of the placement will be announced to investors on the official website of the exchange at least two business days in advance,” said BSE.

BSE said that the face value of Ferrum Kapital’s bonds, which can be purchased by a wide range of persons, is 1,000 ($588.2), and the annual interest rate is 12.5 percent.

The term of maturity of the bonds is 1 year.

The placement underwriter is the UniCapital Investment Company OJSC.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Oct.8)

