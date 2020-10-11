Azerbaijan's first independent factoring company places bonds on Baku Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for the placement of bonds of Ferrum Kapital LLC for a total amount of 2.5 million manat ($1.5 million) on October 9, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the exchange.

The cost of one bond is 1000 manat ($588,24). The circulation period is 364 days.

The bond payments are due on October 9, 2021.

The bond guarantor is AQA Group LLC, the main shareholder of Ferrum Kapital LLC. The bonds will be in circulation for 12 months. The AQA group of companies will ensure their profitability at a rate of 12.5 percent per annum.

The first independent factoring company in Azerbaijan, Ferrum Capital LLC, was established on September 19, 2017, to provide factoring and other financial services to local and foreign companies.

