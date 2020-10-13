Iranian currency rates for October 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on October 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to October 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,533 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 13 Iranian rial on October 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,772 54,743 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,162 46,124 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,762 4,776 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,577 4,595 1 Danish krone DKK 6,658 6,671 1 Indian rupee INR 573 575 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,264 137,227 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,638 25,641 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,837 39,817 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,984 32,983 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,906 27,993 1 South African rand ZAR 2,535 2,547 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,331 5,325 1 Russian ruble RUB 545 547 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,520 3,523 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,134 30,359 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,900 31,013 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,549 49,535 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,281 2,280 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 34 33 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,601 35,739 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,800 30,675 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,220 6,254 100 Thai baths THB 134,483 135,151 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,110 10,149 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,525 36,561 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,533 49,639 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,809 9,826 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,065 13,126 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,848 2,853 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 547 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,313 16,358 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,477 86,806 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,069 4,070 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 355,729 rials, and the price of $1 is 299,062 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,588 rials, and the price of $1 is 220,789 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 300,000-303,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 356,000-359,000 rials.