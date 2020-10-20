Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding silver, decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 20 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Oct. 20 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 2.9325 manat or $1.725 (0.09 percent) and amounted to 3,231.904 manat or $1,901.12 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4091 manat or 24 cents (0.99 percent) and amounted to 41.5874 manat ($24.46).

The price of platinum decreased by 17.816 manat or $10.48 (1.21 percent) and amounted to 1.458,243 manat (85 cents).

The price of palladium decreased by 7.5395 manat or $4.43 (0.19 percent) and amounted to 3,997.533 manat ($2,351.49).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 86.5045 manat or $50.88 (2.6 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 145.01 manat or $85.3 (9 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 4.4352 manat or $2.60 (9.6 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 13.668 manat or $8.04 (0.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 696.1925 manat or $409.525 (27.5 percent), silver grew by 11.7922 manat or $6.936 (39.6 percent), palladium rose by 1,000.892 manat or 58 cents (33.4 percent) and platinum decreased by 48.569 manat or $28.57 (3.2 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 20, 2020 3,231.904 41.5874 1,458.243 3,997.533 Oct. 19, 2020 3,234.8365 41.1783 1,476.059 4,005.0725 Sept. 20, 2020 3,318.4085 46.0226 1,603.253 3,983.865 Oct. 20, 2019 2,535.7115 29.7952 1,506.812 2,996.641 Change in a day: in man. -2.9325 0.4091 -17.816 -7.5395 in % -0.09 0.99 -1.21 -0.19 Change in a month in man. -86.5045 -4.4352 -145.01 13.668 in % -2.6 -9.6 -9 0.3 Change in a year in man. 696.1925 11.7922 -48.569 1,000.892 in % 27.5 39.6 -3.2 33.4

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni