Baku Stock Exchange places Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry state bonds at auction

Finance 20 October 2020 17:15 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Stock Exchange places Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry state bonds at auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

On Oct. 20, 2020, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for the placement of state medium-term bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan worth 20 million manat ($11.7 million) with a turnover period of 1,092 days, Trend reports citing the BSE.

During the auction, 13 investors filed 21 applications in the price range from 93.51 manat ($55) with a yield to maturity (YTM) of 9.95 percent to 100 manat ($58.8) with a YTM of 9 percent per bond.

According to the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of bonds amounted to 97.59 manat ($57.4) with a YTM of 9.95 percent, and the weighted average price was 97.85 manat ($57.55) with a YTM of 9.84 percent.

The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 84.79 million manat ($49.87), and the volume of placement was 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The term of maturity of the bonds is Oct. 17, 2023.

The auction participants must fulfill their obligations to purchase bonds by Oct. 21, 2020.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Oct. 20)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Latest
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 21 Oil&Gas 18:32
Azerbaijan's Goranboy, Tartar subjected to artillery, missile fire from Armenia Politics 18:24
Most of IUCN Red List flora, fauna species on Azerbaijan's occupied lands destroyed Society 18:10
Azerbaijani ministry predicts growth of electricity production by 2025 Oil&Gas 18:01
Azerbaijan reveals data on foreign trade turnover for 9M2020 Business 18:00
Uzbekistan's official reserve assets decrease Finance 17:59
Georgians arriving home with negative PCR tests not to be placed under mandatory quarantine Transport 17:58
Georgia returns to third place in international hazelnut market Business 17:57
Preventive diplomacy is an integral part of Turkmenistan's neutrality - President of Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 17:57
Islamophobia, Turkophobia – Armenia’s main disease, says Turkish presidential administration Politics 17:55
Kazakhstan’s pharma company to build nonwoven fabric plant Business 17:49
Number of restored mines in Iran revealed Business 17:46
Kazakhstan's medical goods producing capacities to be increased before year-end Business 17:42
Turkmenistan significantly increases exports of cement products to Kazakhstan Business 17:41
Italy slows down on import of Turkish furniture Turkey 17:38
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 17:35
Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:34
Whole world should see Armenia targeting Azerbaijan's civilians - Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Politics 17:27
Uzbekistan to attract carbon credits to create forest plantations Uzbekistan 17:27
Kazakhstan's imports of furniture, wood from Turkey up within 9M2020 Turkey 17:23
Baku Stock Exchange places Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry state bonds at auction Finance 17:15
Iran's Central Bank increases working hours for legal exchange offices as foreign currency rate drops Business 17:12
Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani people on liberation of several villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan Politics 17:03
Israeli markets' demand for Turkish furniture rises Turkey 17:01
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 17:00
Iran`s President reacts to restriction of essential goods and medicine`s supply Society 17:00
Coronavirus spread reaches alarming state in some Iranian provinces Society 16:50
Kazakhstan's gov't decides on power plants' modernization methods in Almaty Oil&Gas 16:47
Iranian Covid-19 vaccine to enter the human testing phase by early December Society 16:46
The dilemma of pricing of steel products in Iran stock exchange Business 16:46
Azerbaijani state service to put up state properties for auction Business 16:44
Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling in Iran Finance 16:44
Azerbaijan increases value of electricity production Oil&Gas 16:39
Georgian Chestnuts Export plans to open production of chestnut flour Business 16:36
Iran car makers to offer 153,000 cars by the end of current Iranian year Transport 16:30
Gasoline and methanol account for main part of Iran’s total export Business 16:28
2 civilians killed during shelling of Azerbaijan’s Tartar by Armenian armed forces Politics 16:26
Azerbaijani FM meets with speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 16:20
Iran to reinstated several mines Business 16:19
Iran's import of Turkish furniture down significantly Turkey 16:17
Iran to provide free electricity to low consumption users in Tehran Oil&Gas 16:15
Kazakhstan, Norway trade turnover increases despite COVID-19 Business 16:12
EPR approves creation of Human Security Trust Fund for Aral Sea region in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:10
Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity to be fully restored soon: Leader of Russian party Politics 16:08
Azerbaijani banks foreign currency demand disclosed Finance 16:02
Oil bitumen imports decline in Georgia Oil&Gas 16:02
Russian research institute names necessary measures to mitigate pandemic impact on Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16:01
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas to create system for managing field development process Business 15:57
Iran, Syria are expected to barter trade Business 15:53
Azerbaijani president renames liberated village of Khojavand district Politics 15:48
Azerbaijani Express Bank's assets decrease Finance 15:43
Armenian Defense Ministry once again admits retreat Politics 15:42
Azerbaijani flag in Zangilan city (VIDEO) Politics 15:41
Turkish wood, furniture exports to Georgia down - Trade Ministry Turkey 15:40
Turkey's export of wood, furniture to Iraq declines Turkey 15:39
Azerbaijani minister talks benefits of hydrowater plants on border with Iran Oil&Gas 15:39
Armenia's current leadership unable to solve real problems well - Russian political strategist Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:37
Azerbaijani president: Zangilan city and 6 villages of district, 18 villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Khojavand districts liberated Politics 15:32
Locally-made furniture exports to France increase, says Turkish Trade Ministry Turkey 15:24
Over 170 mb of ACG oil loaded from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 15:20
Regular direct flights by several airlines resume in Georgia Transport 15:07
Imports of Turkish furniture by Morocco drops marginally Turkey 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 20 Society 15:01
Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly visits Azerbaijan’s Ganja (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:59
Georgia to export fresh pinecones to EU market Business 14:53
Azerbaijan increases export of petrochemicals Oil&Gas 14:46
EIB supports construction of Innovation Center in Georgia Construction 14:45
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO) Politics 14:41
Missile attacks on cities, its residents, civil objects inhuman - Kazakh ambassador in Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:36
Azerbaijani servicemen contributing to victories of country's army (PHOTO) Politics 14:31
Azerbaijani methanol plant unveils export indicators for 9M2020 Business 14:31
Azerbaijani army destroys numerous Armenian servicemen, military equipment (VIDEO) Politics 14:31
Review of producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 14:29
Azerbaijan records growth in gas exports Oil&Gas 14:29
Export of confectionery products increase in Uzbekistan for 9M2020 Uzbekistan 14:19
Russia's leading research institute talks COVID-19 impact on Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:19
Azerbaijan ups import of Turkish wood, furniture Turkey 14:18
Export of furniture, wood from Turkey to US more than doubles in 9M2020 Turkey 14:18
Turkey's 9M2020 export of wood, furniture to Germany grows Turkey 14:17
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 14:17
Enagas reveals investment plans for TAP Oil&Gas 14:17
Kazakhstan's export to Ukraine down twofold amid COVID-19 Business 14:12
Iran reveals amount of investments made on buying agricultural machinery Finance 14:12
EU and Uzbekistan eye to expand scope of co-op Business 14:10
Armenia’s demographic challenges: Depopulation & Racist Policy Armenia 14:02
Turkmengas re-opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 14:01
Value of exports from Uzbekistan down for 92020 Uzbekistan 13:58
Armenia: Acquired investment deficit syndrome Armenia 13:46
Enagas sees over 4.5% increase in net profit Oil&Gas 13:42
Terminal on exports of agricultural goods to be built in Iran's Astara County Business 13:33
Russian Gazprombank says Azerbaijani GDP dynamics in line with expectations Finance 13:17
Territories of Azerbaijani Terter and Aghdam regions under fire Politics 13:15
Armenia's dastardly crimes won’t go unpunished, says speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Politics 13:03
Azerbaijani FM meets Turkish Parliament's speaker Politics 12:56
Azerbaijani FM Bayramov to meet US Secretary of State Pompeo Politics 12:55
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate Finance 12:52
Georgia sees increase in PPI for Industrial Products Business 12:52
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:52
Chairperson of Azerbaijan's parliament talks Turkish Grand National Assembly's support Politics 12:38
Production of vehicles in Azerbaijan continues growth Business 12:35
All news