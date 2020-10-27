Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 26 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 14.943 manat or $8.46 (0.46 percent) and amounted to 3,225.682 manat or $1,906.25 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.6066 manat or 35 cents (1.45 percent) and amounted to 41.3246 manat ($24.3).

The price of platinum increased by 4.522 manat or $2.66 (0.3 percent) and amounted to 1,515,652 manat ($891,560).

The price of palladium decreased by 27.3275 manat or $12.55 (0.67 percent) and amounted to 4,045.439 manat ($2,379.67).

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 41.293 manat or $24.29 (1.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 48.433 manat or $28.49 (3.3 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 1.771 manat or $1.04 (4.5 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 239.581 manat ($140.93) or $175.85 (6.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 670.4375 manat or $394.5 (26.2 percent), silver grew by 10.9724 manat or $6.45 (36.2 percent), palladium rose by 1,010.548 manat or $594.4 (33.3 percent), while platinum decreased by 59.9675 manat or $35.27 (3.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Oct. 26, 2020 3,225.682 41.3246 1,515.652 4,045.439 Oct. 23, 2020 3,240.625 41.9312 1,511.13 4,072.7665 Sept. 26, 2020 3,184.389 39.5536 1,467.219 3,805.858 Oct. 26, 2019 2,555.2445 30.3522 1,575.6195 3,034.891 Change in a day: in man. -14.943 -0.6066 4.522 -27.3275 in % -0.46 -1.45 0.3 -0.67 Change in a month in man. 41.293 1.771 48.433 239.581 in % 1.3 4.5 3.3 6.3 Change in a year in man. 670.4375 10.9724 -59.9675 1010.548 in % 26.2 36.2 -3.8 33.3

----

