USD falls against Uzbek soum for the first time in three months

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar this week fell by 11.88 soums for the first time in three months, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank.

The American currency this week for the first time in three months fell by 11.88 soums and amounted to 10,359.88 soums.

At the same time, the euro has risen in price. The value of the European currency from October 27 will amount to 12,285 soums, increasing by 101 soums compared to last week.

The Russian ruble also rose in price by 2.92 soums and amounted to 136.11 soums.

The last time the soum strengthened against the US dollar was in July, when it was worth 10,208 sums.

Earlier it was reported that the demands for USD among the Uzbek population has increased. In September, the population of Uzbekistan bought $479 million in banks, becoming the highest figure since the beginning of the year.

