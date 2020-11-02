Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran
Latest
Turkish media representatives putting their lives on the line day and night - President of Azerbaijan
Letter of prime minister of Armenia to Russian President is acknowledgement of defeat - President Aliyev
Armenia demonstrates no video proof showing defeat of Azerbaijani Air Force helicopters - Russian website
Armenia’s illegal activity in occupied Azerbaijani territories and Vejneli gold deposit liberated from occupation (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to liberate, take back its territories - Chairman of Russian community of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)