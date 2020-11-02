Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The prices of precious metals, except for platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 11.2285 manat or $6.605 (0.35 percent) and amounted to 3,197.1305 manat or $1,880.665 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 61.0385 manat or $35.905 (1.62 percent) and amounted to 3,834.027 manat ($2,255.31).
The price of silver increased by 0.6748 manat or 39 cents (1.69 percent) and amounted to 40.5757 manat ($23.86).
The price of platinum decreased by 15.3085 manat or $9.005 (1.05 percent) and amounted to 1.442,6625 manat (84 cents).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 18.1815 manat or $10.69 (0.6 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 66.6485 manat or $39.205 (4.4 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 0.4394 manat or 25 cents (1.1 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 102.085 manat or $60.05 (2.6 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 629.0255 manat or $370.015 (24.5 percent), silver grew by 9.8907 manat or $5.818 (32.2 percent), palladium rose by 778.09 manat or $457.7 (25.5 percent) and platinum decreased by 141.1425 manat or $83.025 (8.9 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Nov. 2, 2020
|
3,197.1305
|
40.5757
|
1,442.6625
|
3,834.027
|
Oct. 30, 2020
|
3,185.902
|
39.9009
|
1,457.971
|
3,772.9885
|
Oct. 2, 2020
|
3,215.312
|
40.1363
|
1,509.311
|
3,936.112
|
Nov. 2, 2019
|
2,568.105
|
30.685
|
1,583.805
|
3,055.937
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
11.2285
|
0.6748
|
-15.3085
|
61.0385
|
in %
|
0.35
|
1.69
|
-1.05
|
1.62
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-18.1815
|
0.4394
|
-66.6485
|
-102.085
|
in %
|
-0.6
|
1.1
|
-4.4
|
-2.6
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
629.0255
|
9.8907
|
-141.1425
|
778.09
|
in %
|
24.5
|
32.2
|
-8.9
|
25.5
