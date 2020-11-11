Lending to government institutions in annual circulation decreases in Azerbaijan
Latest
Relatively stable earnings from electricity segment to soften negative impact of pandemic in Georgia - S&P Global
Paris cannot adequately and objectively assess situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region – Israeli political analyst
Positive nature of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations something Israelis should be proud of - political analyst
Refusal of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict could lead to irreversible consequences - Armenian general
Investment Development Agency of Russia’s Tatarstan talks prospects of opening Turkmen trading house in Kazan