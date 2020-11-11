Lending to government institutions in annual circulation decreases in Azerbaijan

Finance 11 November 2020 19:38 (UTC+04:00)
Lending to government institutions in annual circulation decreases in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan reduces exports to US
Azerbaijan reduces exports to US
Lending to government institutions in annual circulation decreases in Azerbaijan
Lending to government institutions in annual circulation decreases in Azerbaijan
Electronic resources providing services to farmers being improved in Azerbaijan
Electronic resources providing services to farmers being improved in Azerbaijan
Latest
Turkey’s mission to deploy in Nagorno-Karabakh region within Russia’s concept - Erdogan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:51
President Aliyev: Second Karabakh War to go down in history as Azerbaijan’s glorious victory Politics 19:44
All terms of agreement formed on basis of Azerbaijan’s requirements – MP Politics 19:42
Lending to government institutions in annual circulation decreases in Azerbaijan Finance 19:38
Azerbaijan reduces exports to US Business 19:38
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeals to public in connection with curfew Society 19:38
Battery recycling plant being built in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 19:37
Research starts on use of tourism potential of liberated Azerbaijan's territories Economy 19:30
Electronic resources providing services to farmers being improved in Azerbaijan ICT 19:24
Thailand’s share in Azerbaijan’s total import increases Business 19:23
France restricts entry for Georgian citizens Transport 19:21
Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry comments on French FM's statement on declaration to end Karabakh war Politics 18:40
Bank lending activity increases in Georgia Finance 18:38
National Bank of Georgia talks about efforts to improve monetary policy Finance 18:37
Former President and Prime Minister of Albania sends letter to President Aliyev Politics 18:33
Number of appeals to consulting organizations dynamically increases in Azerbaijan - Azecoconsulting Finance 18:31
Report on destruction by Armenians of Azerbaijani historical, cultural monuments presented Society 18:29
Number of public transport vehicles supplied with dual fuel for gratis in Iran revealed Oil&Gas 18:27
Azerbaijani prosecutor-general provides Amnesty International with facts of Armenian terror Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:25
Azerbaijan to be among countries showing largest non-OPEC liquids supply declines in 2020 Oil&Gas 18:23
Kazakhstan's liquids production is forecast to decline in 2021 Oil&Gas 18:19
Uzbekistan, UAE promote investment co-op in transport, logistics sectors Transport 18:18
Azerbaijan’s liquids output to drop to 0.68 mb/d in Q4 Oil&Gas 18:14
Cargo vehicles handling at Kazakhstan's seaports increases year-on-year Transport 18:13
Pashinyan's schizophrinic statements that "Karabakh is Armenia" doom his people to complete failure Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:11
EBRD approves loan for production of single-use medical gloves in Uzbekistan Finance 18:07
Relatively stable earnings from electricity segment to soften negative impact of pandemic in Georgia - S&P Global Business 18:06
Armenia's atrocities revealed in liberated Azerbaijani territories Politics 17:57
Production of petroleum, chemical industry products down in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 17:49
New trees planted in liberated Gargabazar village of Fuzuli (PHOTO) Society 17:47
Kazakhstan's Baiterek places bonds on domestic stock exchange Finance 17:42
Construction of several facilities started in Iran’s Chabahar port Construction 17:42
Paris cannot adequately and objectively assess situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region – Israeli political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:28
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC reducing its harmful impact on environment Business 17:23
Difficult to view France's diplomatic moves as neutral - political expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:10
Georgia to receive financial aid from US Finance 17:09
Uzbekistan increases export of televisions and refrigerators Uzbekistan 16:56
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s exchange in October Finance 16:55
Khojavand district's mayor talks ongoing work in liberated Hadrut (Exclusive) Politics 16:53
Draft law on use of renewables in Azerbaijan's electricity sector under discussion Oil&Gas 16:49
Azerbaijan confirms 998 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:49
Azerbaijan liberates its lands thanks to military power - political expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:42
Kazakhstan appreciates declaration to end all hostilities in Karabakh conflict zone Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:39
High-quality citrus harvest expected in Georgian Adjara this year Business 16:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 16:34
Kazakhstan's export to Belgium surges amid COVID-19 Business 16:31
Crude oil production at Kazakhstan's Tengiz field unveiled for 3Q2020 Oil&Gas 16:28
Iran discloses volume of loans issued to enterprises in Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Finance 16:28
Food labeling in Uzbekistan to be carried out voluntarily Uzbekistan 16:27
Azerbaijan's Azerenerji intensifies its activities on construction of 'Gobu' substation Oil&Gas 16:23
ADB approves additional financing for modernization of Uzbekistan Railway Network Finance 16:18
Projects aimed at reforming of energy sector of Uzbekistan disclosed Oil&Gas 16:17
Azerbaijan witnesses Turkey’s full support for Azerbaijani people’s struggle - FM Politics 16:15
Welded section of IGB reaches 70 km Oil&Gas 16:09
145 km of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria route cleared Oil&Gas 16:08
4 out of 5 line pipe milestones for IGB fully completed Oil&Gas 16:01
Iran increases tire production Business 16:01
Connection of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with Azerbaijan’s mainland to increase GDP Business 15:57
Azerbaijani soldier ready to sacrifice life for Motherland - Defense Minister Politics 15:52
Iran hopes for more mutual agreements with China Business 15:52
Shares of 100 companies to be offered via Iran's stock exchange Business 15:36
Number of beneficiaries of subsistence benefit up in Georgia Business 15:35
Kazakhstan more than doubles imports from Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 15:31
Pre-Assembled Unit delivered to Kazakhstan's Tengiz as part of FGP-WPMP Business 15:29
Data on cotton yarn sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020 Business 15:28
Azerbaijani expert talks economic advantages of transport corridor to Nakhchivan Economy 15:24
TANAP’s gas deliveries to Turkey reach 7 bcm Oil&Gas 15:23
Turkey, Russia agree on control of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 15:21
Volume of saffron to be harvested in Iran's Kermanshah Province declared Business 15:20
Azercell shares the joy of victory with compatriots! (VIDEO) Society 15:20
Azerbaijan never attacks civilians - Turkish president Politics 15:20
Iran unveils details of its exports from Zanjan Province Business 15:09
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:04
Azerbaijan's inflation rate up in 10M2020 Finance 15:03
Kazakhstan, Turkey agree on several projects in machinery building, food processing Business 15:01
Iran's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record Society 14:51
30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands – over, says Turkish party leader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Protesters and security forces clash in Yerevan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Armenia 14:38
Azerbaijan's AzELMASH STF wins tender launched by country's water supplier Business 14:33
Russia’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020 Business 14:28
Positive nature of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations something Israelis should be proud of - political analyst Politics 14:20
Azerbaijani president, first lady meet servicemen undergoing treatment (PHOTO) Politics 14:17
Iran to grow its exports from Astara port Business 14:16
Real estate purchases in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan down Business 14:09
ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal nears 184 million barrels Oil&Gas 14:08
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for placement of CBA's short-term notes Finance 14:00
Azerbaijan accounts for over 62% of crude oil imports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:49
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 13:45
Production and social infrastructure to be improved in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 13:44
Refusal of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict could lead to irreversible consequences - Armenian general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:43
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan increase trade despite COVID-19 Business 13:37
Investment Development Agency of Russia’s Tatarstan talks prospects of opening Turkmen trading house in Kazan Business 13:37
Uzbek nuclear energy agency ready to comply with requirements of IAEA on nuclear safety Oil&Gas 13:34
Uzbekistan interested in introducing Estonian experience in digitalization of public services ICT 13:31
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran congratulates Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:28
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 13:10
Iran reveals volume of crude oil it sells Oil&Gas 12:59
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of occupied territories Politics 12:55
Azerbaijani political scientist says France supporting occupying Armenia Politics 12:51
Bahrain prime minister has died, royal palace says Arab World 12:47
All news