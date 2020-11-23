Prices for gold, silver, palladium in Azerbaijan rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on November 23, with the exception of platinum, increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, over the day, an ounce of gold rose by 8.4745 manat ($4.98) or 0.27 percent, amounting to 3,183.828 manat ($1,872), and an ounce of silver - by 0.1498 manat (8 cents) or 0.36 percent, amounting to 41.2233 manat ($24.24). The price of an ounce of platinum decreased by 10.4125 manat ($6.12) or 0.64 percent and amounted to 1,617.0315 manat ($951,195), and an ounce of palladium rose by 10.693 manat ($6.29) or 0.27 percent, amounting to 3,982.5985 manat ($2,342.7).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 56.797 manat ($33.41) or 1.8 percent, an ounce of platinum increased by 105.9015 manat ($62.29) or 7 percent, an ounce of silver decreased by 0.7079 manat (41 cents) or 1.7 percent, and per ounce of palladium - by 90.168 manat ($53.04) or 2.2 percent.

In annual terms, gold rose by 693.0475 manat ($407.67) or 27.8 percent, silver - by 12.155 manat ($7.15) or 41.8 percent, palladium - by 988.3035 manat ($581.3) or 33 percent, platinum - by 71.995 manat ($42.35) or 4.7 percent.

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov.23, 2020 3,183.828 41.2233 1,617.0315 3,982.5985 Nov.20, 2020 3,175.3535 41.0735 1,627.444 3,971.9055 Oct. 23, 2020. 3,240.625 41.9312 1,511.13 4,072.7665 Nov.23, 2019 2,490.7805 29.0683 1,545.0365 2,994.295 Daily difference in man. 8.4745 0.1498 -10.4125 10.693 in % 0.27 0.36 -0.64 0.27 Monthly difference in man. -56.797 -0.7079 105.9015 -90.168 in % -1.8 -1.7 7 -2.2 Annual difference in man. 693.0475 12.155 71.995 988.3035 In % 27.8 41.8 4.7 33

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni