Azerbaijani mortgage fund issues regular bond interests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund has carried out the regular payment of interest on bonds, Trend reports citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the prospectus for the bonds issued by the fund, along with the interest payment on the day of interest payments on bonds, a certain part of the nominal residual value of bonds is provided, which is equal to the share of the main debt payments on assets included in the mortgage coverage.

On November 21, 2020, the issuer made the regular payment of interest on bonds, and on this basis, from November 23, 2020, the amount of the balance at the par value of these bonds is 774.88 manat ($455.8).

In the next period, an interest income of 3 percent will be calculated in the amount of 774.88 manat.

The base price of bonds on the BSE during trading should be 774.88 manat.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 23)

