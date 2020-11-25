Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 25 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Nov. 25 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 33.7195 manat or $19.8 (1.09 percent) and amounted to 3,067.803 manat or $1,804.59 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 1.02 manat or 0.6 cents (0.03 percent) and amounted to 3,975.093 manat ($2,338.29).

The price of silver decreased by 0.2337 manat or 13 cents (0.59 percent) and amounted to 39.5284 manat ($23.252).

The price of platinum increased by 52.5555 manat or $30.915 (3.31 percent) and amounted to 1.642,5825 manat (96 cents).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 172.822 manat or $101.66 (5.3 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 131.4525 manat or $77.325 (8.7 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.4028 manat or $1.41 (5.7 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 97.6735 manat or $57.45 (2.4 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 582.7855 manat or $342.815 (23.5 percent), silver grew by 10.6927 manat or $6.28 (37.1 percent), palladium rose by 934.4645 manat or $549.685 (34.3 percent) and platinum increased by 118.643 manat or $69.79 (7.8 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Nov. 25, 2020 3,067.803 39.5284 1,642.5825 3,975.093 Nov. 24, 2020 3,101.5225 39.7621 1,590.027 3,974.073 Oct. 25, 2020 3,240.625 41.9312 1,511.13 4,072.7665 Nov. 25, 2019 2,485.0175 28.8357 1,523.9395 3,040.6285 Change in a day: in man. -33.7195 -0.2337 52.5555 1.02 in % -1.09 -0.59 3.31 0.03 Change in a month in man. -172.822 -2.4028 131.4525 -97.6735 in % -5.3 -5.7 8.7 -2.4 Change in a year in man. 582.7855 10.6927 118.643 934.4645 in % 23.5 37.1 7.8 30.7

