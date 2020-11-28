Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.28

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 111.18 manat (3.5 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,100.5786 manat, which is 3 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Nov. 16 3,222.44 Nov. 23 3,183.83 Nov. 17 3,210.82 Nov. 24 3,101.52 Nov. 18 3,195.58 Nov. 25 3,067.803 Nov. 19 3,173.654 Nov. 26 3,077.09 Nov. 20 3,175.35 Nov. 27 3,072.65 Average weekly 3,195.5688 Average weekly 3,100.5786

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.8034 manat (4.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 39.9481 manat, which is 4.2 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Nov. 16 42,5335 Nov. 23 41,2233 Nov. 17 42,063 Nov. 24 39,7621 Nov. 18 41,6241 Nov. 25 39,5284 Nov. 19 41,1173 Nov. 26 39,8067 Nov. 20 41,0735 Nov. 27 39,4199 Average weekly 41,6823 Average weekly 39,9481

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 10.58 manat (0.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,625.371 manat, which is 2.6 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Nov. 16 1,537.46 Nov. 23 1617,03 Nov. 17 1,576.5 Nov. 24 1590,03 Nov. 18 1,582.63 Nov. 25 1642,583 Nov. 19 1,597.074 Nov. 26 1649,6 Nov. 20 1,627.44 Nov. 27 1627,61 Average weekly 1,584.221 Average weekly 1625,371

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 97.74 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,013.15 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Nov. 16 3,987.72 Nov. 23 3,982.6 Nov. 17 3,968.83 Nov. 24 3,974.07 Nov. 18 3,949.42 Nov. 25 3,975.093 Nov. 19 3,962.76 Nov. 26 4,052.97 Nov. 20 3,971.91 Nov. 27 4,080.34 Average weekly 3,968.128 Average weekly 4,013.015

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni