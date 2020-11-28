Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.28
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan declined by 111.18 manat (3.5 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,100.5786 manat, which is 3 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Nov. 16
|
3,222.44
|
Nov. 23
|
3,183.83
|
Nov. 17
|
3,210.82
|
Nov. 24
|
3,101.52
|
Nov. 18
|
3,195.58
|
Nov. 25
|
3,067.803
|
Nov. 19
|
3,173.654
|
Nov. 26
|
3,077.09
|
Nov. 20
|
3,175.35
|
Nov. 27
|
3,072.65
|
Average weekly
|
3,195.5688
|
Average weekly
|
3,100.5786
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 1.8034 manat (4.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 39.9481 manat, which is 4.2 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Nov. 16
|
42,5335
|
Nov. 23
|
41,2233
|
Nov. 17
|
42,063
|
Nov. 24
|
39,7621
|
Nov. 18
|
41,6241
|
Nov. 25
|
39,5284
|
Nov. 19
|
41,1173
|
Nov. 26
|
39,8067
|
Nov. 20
|
41,0735
|
Nov. 27
|
39,4199
|
Average weekly
|
41,6823
|
Average weekly
|
39,9481
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 10.58 manat (0.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,625.371 manat, which is 2.6 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Nov. 16
|
1,537.46
|
Nov. 23
|
1617,03
|
Nov. 17
|
1,576.5
|
Nov. 24
|
1590,03
|
Nov. 18
|
1,582.63
|
Nov. 25
|
1642,583
|
Nov. 19
|
1,597.074
|
Nov. 26
|
1649,6
|
Nov. 20
|
1,627.44
|
Nov. 27
|
1627,61
|
Average weekly
|
1,584.221
|
Average weekly
|
1625,371
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 97.74 manat (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,013.15 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Nov. 16
|
3,987.72
|
Nov. 23
|
3,982.6
|
Nov. 17
|
3,968.83
|
Nov. 24
|
3,974.07
|
Nov. 18
|
3,949.42
|
Nov. 25
|
3,975.093
|
Nov. 19
|
3,962.76
|
Nov. 26
|
4,052.97
|
Nov. 20
|
3,971.91
|
Nov. 27
|
4,080.34
|
Average weekly
|
3,968.128
|
Average weekly
|
4,013.015
---
