Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 41.412 manat or $24.36 (1.36 percent) and amounted to 3,077.527 manat or $1,810.31 per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 1.4387 manat or 84 cents (3.7 percent) and amounted to 40.2988 manat ($23.70).
The price of platinum increased by 11.305 manat or $6.65 (0.68 percent) and amounted to 1.685,0315 manat (99 cents).
The price of palladium increased by 20.621 manat or $12.13 (0.51 percent) and amounted to 4,089.554 manat ($2,405.62).
In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 119.6035 manat or $70.355 (3.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 242.369 manat or $142.57 (16.8 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.2769 manat or 16 cents (0.7 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 255.527 manat or $150.31 (6.7 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 596.224 manat or $350.72 (24 percent), silver grew by 11.5076 manat or $6.769 (40 percent), palladium rose by 957.151 manat or $563.03 (30.6 percent) and platinum increased by 159.188 manat or $93.64 (10.4 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
Dec. 2, 2020
|
3,077.527
|
40.2988
|
1,685.0315
|
4,089.554
|
Dec. 1, 2020
|
3,036.115
|
38.8601
|
1,673.7265
|
4,068.933
|
Nov. 2, 2020
|
3,197.1305
|
40.5757
|
1,442.6625
|
3,834.027
|
Dec. 2, 2019
|
2,481.303
|
28.7912
|
1,525.8435
|
3,132.403
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
41.412
|
1.4387
|
11.305
|
20.621
|
in %
|
1.36
|
3.7
|
0.68
|
0.51
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
-119.6035
|
-0.2769
|
242.369
|
255.527
|
in %
|
-3.7
|
-0.7
|
16.8
|
6.7
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
596.224
|
11.5076
|
159.188
|
957.151
|
in %
|
24
|
40
|
10.4
|
30.6
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni