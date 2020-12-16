Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multifold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.16

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange held an auction on the placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on December 16, 2020, Trend reports citing the BSE.

The number of notes was 200 million manat ($117.6 million), a circulation period - 28 days.

During the auction, 15 investors submitted 26 orders in the price range from 99.5 manat ($58.52) (6.49 percent) to 99.53 manat ($58.54) (6.01 percent).

According to the CBA's decision, the cut-off price of the bonds amounted to 99.53 manat ($58.54) (6.01 percent), and the weighted average price was the same. The total amount of orders at nominal prices amounted to 895.5 million manat ($526.7 million).

The maturity date is January 13, 2021.

Short-term notes are a monetary policy tool for regulating the money supply in circulation. Only banks can buy notes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni