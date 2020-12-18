Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowers inflation forecast for 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Inflation in Azerbaijan will make up nearly 3 percent by the end of 2020 and will vary in the range of 3.5-4 percent by 2021, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
