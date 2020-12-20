EBRD allocates $2.8mn loan to Uzbek manufacturer of disposable medical goods
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it has allocated a senior local currency loan of up to $2.8mn in Uzbek sum equivalent to Uzbek Healthline, a leading domestic producer and trader of disposable medical goods, to launch a third production line dedicated to the manufacture of single-use medical gloves, Trend reports citing Kabar.
The funds in local currency are expected to protect the borrower from foreign-exchange-related risks.
'The new production line will be commissioned in the first quarter of 2021 and will help expand Healthline’s principal production site in Tashkent', EBRD said in a statement.
