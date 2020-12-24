State Tax Service reveals data on financial aid for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.24

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has provided financial aid to 12,982 individual entrepreneurs, Trend reports on Dec.24 referring to the service.

According to the service, the aid worth over 5.9 million manat ($3.5 million) was provided to the entrepreneurs in Lankaran, Shaki, Jalilabad, Bilasuvar, Gakh, Zagatala, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, and Khachmaz districts with the toughened quarantine regime through the decision adopted by the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers to continue financial support within the 3rd stage of the payment of a certain part of wages to employees in the areas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec.24)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva