Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.27
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 21.65 manat (0.7 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,195.03 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 14
|
3,120.6
|
Dec. 21
|
3,223.53
|
Dec. 15
|
3,118.412
|
Dec. 22
|
3,198.32
|
Dec. 16
|
3,157.69
|
Dec. 23
|
3,173.42
|
Dec. 17
|
3,173.96
|
Dec. 24
|
3,178
|
Dec. 18
|
3,198.771
|
Dec. 25
|
3,201.88
|
Average weekly
|
3,153.887
|
Average weekly
|
3,195.03
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.3879 manat (3.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.201 manat, which is 5.1 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 14
|
40.6931
|
Dec. 21
|
45.2985
|
Dec. 15
|
40.8359
|
Dec. 22
|
44.8725
|
Dec. 16
|
41.9279
|
Dec. 23
|
43.1208
|
Dec. 17
|
43.0058
|
Dec. 24
|
43.802
|
Dec. 18
|
43.8785
|
Dec. 25
|
43.9106
|
Average weekly
|
42.068
|
Average weekly
|
44.201
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dipped by 36.21 manat (2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,737.59 manat, which is 0.9 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 14
|
1,733.83
|
Dec. 21
|
1,780.61
|
Dec. 15
|
1,716.465
|
Dec. 22
|
1,709.56
|
Dec. 16
|
1,777.15
|
Dec. 23
|
1,716.22
|
Dec. 17
|
1,773.58
|
Dec. 24
|
1,737.14
|
Dec. 18
|
1,765.773
|
Dec. 25
|
1,744.4
|
Average weekly
|
1,753.36
|
Average weekly
|
1,737.59
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 60.73 manat (1.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,980.7 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 14
|
3,961.29
|
Dec. 21
|
4,042.09
|
Dec. 15
|
3,926.847
|
Dec. 22
|
3,965.88
|
Dec. 16
|
3,974.06
|
Dec. 23
|
3,948.39
|
Dec. 17
|
3,986.77
|
Dec. 24
|
3,965.78
|
Dec. 18
|
3,985.939
|
Dec. 25
|
3,981.36
|
Average weekly
|
3,966.981
|
Average weekly
|
3,980.7
