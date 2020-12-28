Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.27

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 21.65 manat (0.7 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,195.03 manat, which is 1.3 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 14 3,120.6 Dec. 21 3,223.53 Dec. 15 3,118.412 Dec. 22 3,198.32 Dec. 16 3,157.69 Dec. 23 3,173.42 Dec. 17 3,173.96 Dec. 24 3,178 Dec. 18 3,198.771 Dec. 25 3,201.88 Average weekly 3,153.887 Average weekly 3,195.03

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 1.3879 manat (3.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.201 manat, which is 5.1 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 14 40.6931 Dec. 21 45.2985 Dec. 15 40.8359 Dec. 22 44.8725 Dec. 16 41.9279 Dec. 23 43.1208 Dec. 17 43.0058 Dec. 24 43.802 Dec. 18 43.8785 Dec. 25 43.9106 Average weekly 42.068 Average weekly 44.201

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dipped by 36.21 manat (2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,737.59 manat, which is 0.9 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 14 1,733.83 Dec. 21 1,780.61 Dec. 15 1,716.465 Dec. 22 1,709.56 Dec. 16 1,777.15 Dec. 23 1,716.22 Dec. 17 1,773.58 Dec. 24 1,737.14 Dec. 18 1,765.773 Dec. 25 1,744.4 Average weekly 1,753.36 Average weekly 1,737.59

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 60.73 manat (1.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,980.7 manat, which is 0.3 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 14 3,961.29 Dec. 21 4,042.09 Dec. 15 3,926.847 Dec. 22 3,965.88 Dec. 16 3,974.06 Dec. 23 3,948.39 Dec. 17 3,986.77 Dec. 24 3,965.78 Dec. 18 3,985.939 Dec. 25 3,981.36 Average weekly 3,966.981 Average weekly 3,980.7

