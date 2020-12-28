Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 28 increased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold rose by 19.4565 manat or $11.445 (0.61 percent), amounting to 3,221.3385 manat ($1,895), and an ounce of silver - by 1.3282 manat or 78 cents (3.02 percent), amounting to 45.2388 manat ($26.61). The price per ounce of platinum increased by 26.554 manat or $15.62 (1.52 percent) and amounted to 1,770.958 manat ($1,041), and per ounce of palladium - by 34.7565 manat or $20.44 (0.87 percent), amounting to 4,016.114 manat ($2,362).

Over the month, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 148.6905 manat or $87.46 (4.8 percent), an ounce of platinum - by 143.344 manat or $84.32 (8.8 percent), an ounce of silver - by 5.8189 manat or $3.42 (14.8 percent), and per ounce of palladium - decreased by 64.226 manat or $37.78 (1.6 percent).

Over the year, gold rose by 653.378 manat or $384.3 (25.4 percent), silver - by 15.034 manat or $8.84 (49.8 percent), palladium - by 773.109 manat or $454.7 (23.8 percent), and platinum rose by 162.7835 manat or $95.75 (10.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 28, 2020 3,221.3385 45.2388 1,770.958 4,016.114 Dec. 25, 2020 3,201.882 43.9106 1,744.404 3,981.3575 Nov. 28, 2020 3,072.648 39.4199 1,627.614 4,080.34 Dec. 28, 2019 2,567.9605 30.2048 1,608.1745 3,243.005 Change in a day manat 19.4565 1.3282 26.554 34.7565 % 0.61 3.02 1.52 0.87 Change in a month manat 148.6905 5.8189 143.344 -64.226 % 4.8 14.8 8.8 -1.6 Change in a year manat 653.378 15.034 162.7835 773.109 % 25.4 49.8 10.1 23.8

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 28)

