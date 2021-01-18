Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $56.04 per barrel last week (from Jan.11 to Jan.15), which is $2.23 (4.1 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 18.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $56.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.17.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $55.47 per barrel last week, up by $2.24 (4.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $56.26 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.61.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $54.09 per barrel, which is $2.58 (5 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $54.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $53.29.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $55.35 per barrel, which is $2.07 (3.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $56.12 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.52.

Oil grade/date Jan.11, 2020 Jan.12, 2020 Jan.13, 2020 Jan.14, 2020 Jan.15, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $55.67 $56.82 $56.57 $55.96 $55.17 $56.04 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $55.1 $56.26 $56.01 $55.39 $54.61 $55.47 Urals (EX NOVO) $53.53 $54.82 $54.68 $54.11 $53.29 $54.09 Brent Dated $54.98 $56.12 $55.86 $55.29 $54.52 $55.35

