Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $56.04 per barrel last week (from Jan.11 to Jan.15), which is $2.23 (4.1 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 18.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $56.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.17.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $55.47 per barrel last week, up by $2.24 (4.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $56.26 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.61.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $54.09 per barrel, which is $2.58 (5 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $54.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $53.29.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $55.35 per barrel, which is $2.07 (3.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $56.12 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.52.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Jan.11, 2020
|
Jan.12, 2020
|
Jan.13, 2020
|
Jan.14, 2020
|
Jan.15, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$55.67
|
$56.82
|
$56.57
|
$55.96
|
$55.17
|
$56.04
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$55.1
|
$56.26
|
$56.01
|
$55.39
|
$54.61
|
$55.47
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$53.53
|
$54.82
|
$54.68
|
$54.11
|
$53.29
|
$54.09
|
Brent Dated
|
$54.98
|
$56.12
|
$55.86
|
$55.29
|
$54.52
|
$55.35
