Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Finance 18 January 2021 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $56.04 per barrel last week (from Jan.11 to Jan.15), which is $2.23 (4.1 percent) more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Jan. 18.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $56.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $55.17.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $55.47 per barrel last week, up by $2.24 (4.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $56.26 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.61.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $54.09 per barrel, which is $2.58 (5 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $54.82 per barrel, while the minimum - $53.29.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $55.35 per barrel, which is $2.07 (3.9 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $56.12 per barrel, while the minimum - $54.52.

Oil grade/date

Jan.11, 2020

Jan.12, 2020

Jan.13, 2020

Jan.14, 2020

Jan.15, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$55.67

$56.82

$56.57

$55.96

$55.17

$56.04

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$55.1

$56.26

$56.01

$55.39

$54.61

$55.47

Urals (EX NOVO)

$53.53

$54.82

$54.68

$54.11

$53.29

$54.09

Brent Dated

$54.98

$56.12

$55.86

$55.29

$54.52

$55.35

