Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 59.59 manat (1.9 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,145.35 manat, which is by 0.2 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Jan. 11 3,111.247 Jan. 18 3,107.83 Jan. 12 3,144.92 Jan. 19 3,123.89 Jan. 13 3,161.86 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 3,129.14 Jan. 21 3,182.26 Jan. 15 3,149.16 Jan. 22 3,167.42 Average weekly 3,139.265 Average weekly 3,145.35

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.2896 manat (3 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.15 manat, which is by 0.6 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Jan. 11 41.8682 Jan. 18 42.2195 Jan. 12 42.7128 Jan. 19 42.8213 Jan. 13 43.4645 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 42.8737 Jan. 21 44.0657 Jan. 15 43.4818 Jan. 22 43.5091 Average weekly 42.88 Average weekly 43.15

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 58.54 manat (3.2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,872.387 manat, which is by 2.1 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Jan. 11 1,765.663 Jan. 18 1,840.52 Jan. 12 1,801.86 Jan. 19 1,867.19 Jan. 13 1,835.63 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 1,876.94 Jan. 21 1,882.78 Jan. 15 1,887.37 Jan. 22 1,899.06 Average weekly 1,833.493 Average weekly 1,872.387

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 25.57 manat (0.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,046.52 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Jan. 11 4,026.62 Jan. 18 4,057.14 Jan. 12 4,045.81 Jan. 19 4,043.6 Jan. 13 4,078.08 Jan. 20 - Jan. 14 4,059.02 Jan. 21 4,053.78 Jan. 15 4,098.66 Jan. 22 4,031.57 Average weekly 4,061.638 Average weekly 4,046.52

