Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 59.59 manat (1.9 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,145.35 manat, which is by 0.2 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Jan. 11
|
3,111.247
|
Jan. 18
|
3,107.83
|
Jan. 12
|
3,144.92
|
Jan. 19
|
3,123.89
|
Jan. 13
|
3,161.86
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
3,129.14
|
Jan. 21
|
3,182.26
|
Jan. 15
|
3,149.16
|
Jan. 22
|
3,167.42
|
Average weekly
|
3,139.265
|
Average weekly
|
3,145.35
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.2896 manat (3 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 43.15 manat, which is by 0.6 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Jan. 11
|
41.8682
|
Jan. 18
|
42.2195
|
Jan. 12
|
42.7128
|
Jan. 19
|
42.8213
|
Jan. 13
|
43.4645
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
42.8737
|
Jan. 21
|
44.0657
|
Jan. 15
|
43.4818
|
Jan. 22
|
43.5091
|
Average weekly
|
42.88
|
Average weekly
|
43.15
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 58.54 manat (3.2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,872.387 manat, which is by 2.1 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Jan. 11
|
1,765.663
|
Jan. 18
|
1,840.52
|
Jan. 12
|
1,801.86
|
Jan. 19
|
1,867.19
|
Jan. 13
|
1,835.63
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
1,876.94
|
Jan. 21
|
1,882.78
|
Jan. 15
|
1,887.37
|
Jan. 22
|
1,899.06
|
Average weekly
|
1,833.493
|
Average weekly
|
1,872.387
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 25.57 manat (0.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,046.52 manat, which is by 0.4 percent less compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Jan. 11
|
4,026.62
|
Jan. 18
|
4,057.14
|
Jan. 12
|
4,045.81
|
Jan. 19
|
4,043.6
|
Jan. 13
|
4,078.08
|
Jan. 20
|
-
|
Jan. 14
|
4,059.02
|
Jan. 21
|
4,053.78
|
Jan. 15
|
4,098.66
|
Jan. 22
|
4,031.57
|
Average weekly
|
4,061.638
|
Average weekly
|
4,046.52
Follow the author on Twitter:@jafarov_zeyni