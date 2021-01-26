Gold price increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on January 26, with the exception of gold, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

So, an ounce of gold rose by 9.8515 manat or $57.95 (0.31 percent), amounting to 3,163.037 manat or $1,860, and an ounce of silver fell by 0.3851 manat or 22 cents (0.88 percent), amounting to 43.142 manat or $25.37. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 19.958 manat or $11.74 (1.06 percent) and amounted to 1,855.397 manat or $1,091, and per ounce of palladium - by 26.4265 manat or $15.54 (0.66 percent), amounting to 3,977.3965 manat or $2,339.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 38.845 manat or $22.58 (1.2 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 0.7686 manat or 45 cents (1.8 percent). The price per ounce of platinum rose by 110.993 manat or $65.29 (6.4 percent), and the price per ounce of palladium decreased by 3.961 manat or $2.33 (0.1 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose in price by 511.377 manat or $300.8 (19.3 percent), silver - by 12.9041 manat or $7.59 (42.7 percent), platinum - by 151.606 manat or $89.18 (8.9 percent), and palladium fell by 161.925 manat or $95.25 (3.9 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Jan.26, 2021 3,163.037 43.142 1.855.397 3,977.3965 Jan.25, 2021 3,153.1855 43.5271 1.875.355 4,003.823 Dec.26, 2020 3,201.882 43.9106 1.744.404 3,981.3575 Jan.26, 2020 2,651.66 30.2379 1.703.791 4,139.3215 Daily difference Manat 9.8515 -0.3851 -19.958 -26.4265 % 0.31 -0.88 -1.06 -0.66 Monthly difference Manat -38.845 -0.7686 110.993 -3.961 % -1.2 -1.8 6.4 -0.1 Annual difference Manat 511.377 12.9041 151.606 -161.925 % 19.3 42.7 8.9 -3.9

