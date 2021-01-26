Iranian currency rates for January 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 26, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to January 25.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,987 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 26 Iranian rial on January 25 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,395 57,542 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,284 47,450 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,067 5,068 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,913 4,952 1 Danish krone DKK 6,853 6,876 1 Indian rupee INR 576 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,616 138,618 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,099 26,103 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,499 40,485 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,940 33,058 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,208 30,266 1 South African rand ZAR 2,750 2,778 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,665 5,660 1 Russian ruble RUB 558 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,876 2,883 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,350 32,485 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,649 31,668 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,548 49,568 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,138 2,127 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,807 35,801 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,429 9,428 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,490 6,486 100 Thai baths THB 140,097 140,112 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,385 10,381 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,091 38,095 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,237 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,987 51,143 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,972 9,978 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,728 12,705 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,985 2,989 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,373 16,534 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,382 87,369 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,693 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 268,955 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,275 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 287,669 rials, and the price of $1 is 228,587 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 226,000-229,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 270,000-273,000 rials.