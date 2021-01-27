Azerbaijan Investment Company talks rebranding

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

Azerbaijan Investment Open Joint-Stock Company (AIC) making capital investments in the country’s non-oil sector, financing and supporting projects with high added value has been restructured during 2020, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, as part of the restructuring process, the company’s internal structure was improved. Work began on developing a new investment policy and risk management strategy for the company, optimizing the investment portfolio, as well as improving investment rules, other regulatory documents and procedures.

Besides, the OJSC has conducted rebranding, presented a new company logo and launched an official website (www.aic.az) with a new design.

The Azerbaijan Investment Company was established by the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated March 30, 2006 ‘On additional measures to stimulate investment activity’. Its main goal is to make investments in commercial enterprises of Azerbaijan at its own expense and with the involvement of other investors and thereby contribute to the development of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan's economy.

The OJSC continues its activities towards the development of a competitive, modern and efficient economy, as well as the expansion of entrepreneurial activities, attracting local and foreign investments, modern technologies, know-how and scientific innovations to Azerbaijan.

