WB renders technical support to Central Bank of Azerbaijan on insurance segment of financial market

Finance 29 January 2021 17:07 (UTC+04:00)
WB renders technical support to Central Bank of Azerbaijan on insurance segment of financial market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), which is the regulator of the Azerbaijani insurance market, continues to effectively promote the development of the insurance sector, Director General of the CBA Ziya Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark at the CBA press conference on Jan. 29, Trend reports.

“An agreement was signed between the local central bank and the World Bank to receive technical support in connection with the plans to regulate insurance,” director general added.

Aliyev stressed that for a more transparent, efficient and expanded coverage of the insurance sector, if necessary, the CBA will cooperate with other international institutions.

"The insurance segment must take its rightful place in the Azerbaijani financial market despite there are certain problems with technologies and human resources,” Elman Rustamov said. “Of course, this issue will gradually find its solution."

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Work on return of POWs between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russia's MFA
Work on return of POWs between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russia's MFA
UN structures negotiating with Azerbaijan and Armenia to send mission to Karabakh
UN structures negotiating with Azerbaijan and Armenia to send mission to Karabakh
OSCE MG co-chairs intend to visit Karabakh region - Russian Foreign Ministry
OSCE MG co-chairs intend to visit Karabakh region - Russian Foreign Ministry
Loading Bars
Latest
Volume of export of non-oil products may double till 2025 - Azerbaijani minister Economy 18:01
TOP-10 private companies in Azerbaijan's 2020 non-oil export Business 17:58
Azerbaijan confirms 399 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:42
Russian specialist talks development directions of mobile, internet banking ICT 17:40
Russia, Turkmenistan implement national programs for dev’t of digital economy ICT 17:39
Georgia reveals state programs for co-financing milk processing Business 17:35
When Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria likely be operational? Oil&Gas 17:20
Ukraine International Airlines to resume Tbilisi flights Transport 17:18
McKinsey, VISA specialists talk on cyber threats in financial sector Economy 17:18
Azerbaijani IDEA PU to work on improving environmental situation in liberated lands Society 17:18
Production of gold mining equipment leads to foreign exchange savings in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:16
Some Ukranian ventures start importing Kazakh-extracted coal Business 17:16
Armenia caused indirect damage to underground raw materials in Azerbaijani lands Economy 17:16
Representative of Azerbaijani ministry of ecology talks about Gizilbulag and Demirli fields Economy 17:15
Georgia reveals list of largest companies engaged in production of cryptocurrencies Oil&Gas 17:13
Export of tomatoes from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan resume Economy 17:13
Bulgaria reveals volume of gas to be imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:11
WB renders technical support to Central Bank of Azerbaijan on insurance segment of financial market Finance 17:07
Russia forms list of co-op areas potentially of interest to Turkmenistan ICT 17:04
Gas pumping units repaired at oil and gas production department of Uzbekneftegaz Oil&Gas 17:01
Environmental damage to Karabakh to be assessed jointly with int'l experts - minister Economy 16:56
Results of assessment in Nagorno-Karabakh region to be provided for filing relevant claims – Azerbaijani deputy minister Azerbaijan 16:55
New building of Central Bank of Azerbaijan to be built at its own expense - Chairman Finance 16:54
Azerbaijan discloses area of forests destroyed through Armenian occupation period Economy 16:53
Georgia easing regulations for international travelers to enter country Transport 16:53
Formula 1 announces kick-off date for Azerbaijan Grand Prix Transport 16:53
Distant work security issues to remain relevant in post-pandemic period ICT 16:52
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer takes leading position on export in private sector Business 16:52
Azerbaijani Nar mobile operator introduces new internet pack for distance learning Society 16:51
Georgia reveals volume of mortgage loans subsidized to borrowers Business 16:43
Central Bank of Azerbaijan plans to open 2 branches in Karabakh Finance 16:38
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss current situation in region Politics 16:23
Iran makes update on work related to Azar oil field Oil&Gas 16:21
Azerbaijan discloses amount spent by foreign citizens in 2020 Finance 16:08
Azerbaijani AzerEnergy expected to avoid borrowing from third-parties Oil&Gas 16:07
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy control valves via tender Tenders 16:06
Azerbaijan discloses strategic foreign exchange reserves Finance 16:06
Uzbekneftegaz modernizing digital infrastructure of gas production department Oil&Gas 16:06
VISA discusses plans to implement transport projects in Azerbaijan Economy 16:06
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan increasing - Central Bank Finance 16:06
Azerbaijan's revenues from export of satellite services up in 2020 ICT 16:03
Volume of deposits in national currency increases in Azerbaijan by early 2021 Finance 15:50
S&P improves rating of Azerbaijan's SOCAR Business 15:50
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils country's 2021 inflation outlook Finance 15:49
Turkmen company building second stage of residential area Construction 15:48
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils exports to Poland despite COVID-19 Business 15:48
Polymetal operating mines in Kazakhstan, Russia reveals 2020 operations results Business 15:48
Oil and gas prices to remain volatile - S&P Global Ratings Oil&Gas 15:48
Georgia, Iran highlight importance of cementing transit and transport communications Transport 15:48
Spain posts record GDP slump in 2020, hopes for 2021 in balance Europe 15:41
India's Vaccine Production Capacity Is Best Asset World Has Today, Says UN Chief Other News 15:28
Joe Biden administration committed to strong US-India bilateral relationship: Pentagon Other News 15:26
Iran, Azerbaijan, and Turkey to hold trilateral meeting soon Politics 15:26
Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to leave interest rate unchanged Finance 15:26
Iran to comply with nuclear deal commitments - Chief of Staff of President of Iran Iran 15:24
Polymetal International reiterates its 2021 production guidance Business 15:22
Georgian economy shrinks in 2020 Business 15:22
Turkey boosts crude oil imports from Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:11
Gas pipeline cleaning at Uzbek synthetic liquid fuel plant nears completion Oil&Gas 14:49
Uzbekistan eyes establishing co-op with Ukrainian brands for tailoring ready-made clothes Uzbekistan 14:47
Azerbaijani insurance companies collect more premiums in 2020 Finance 14:42
Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary talks transportation of Turkish goods to China Transport 14:42
Georgia begins disbursement social assistance Finance 14:41
Turkish authorities plan to expand co-op on Karabakh conflict settlement Politics 14:41
ADB offers loan to support small agri-businesses in Georgia Business 14:41
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:40
US Shipping Bureau issues IMS conformity certificate to Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC Transport 14:37
Russian Gazprom considers possibility of increasing gas supplies from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:12
Amount of active bank cards in Kazakhstan surges Finance 14:08
BP PETROLLERİ A.S. increases aviation fuels exports Oil&Gas 14:07
German vaccine regulator expects unrestricted EU approval of AstraZeneca's shot Europe 13:59
Azerbaijan developing employment map Society 13:58
Capital market - priority for Iranian government, says minister Business 13:53
SHELL & TURCAS PETROL A.S. boosts petroleum products’ sales in Turkey Oil&Gas 13:50
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain Other News 13:47
Children’s Paralympic Committee releases summary of activities in 2020 Other News 13:31
EU intends to implement programs in liberated Azerbaijani lands Business 13:30
EU companies interested in helping to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Jankauskas Economy 13:29
Issuance of construction permissions in Georgia down Construction 13:25
German unemployment falls unexpectedly in January Europe 13:20
Azerbaijani railway operator takes part in first Turkish cargo freight via BTK to Russia Transport 13:18
Azerbaijani minister talks amount of requested business loans via new e-platform in 2020 Finance 13:05
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Finance 13:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.29 Finance 13:04
EU hopes to continue co-op with Azerbaijan on new investment projects - EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Economy 12:46
Turkmenistan reaches significant milestone in implementation of export strategy Business 12:44
London Stock Exchange completes Refintiv deal Europe 12:43
Uzbekistan, St. Korea to continue promotion of programs in green and digital economy field ICT 12:42
Azerbaijan declared to be bird flu risky country Society 12:41
EU, UNDP and OHCHR supporting personal data protection in Georgia Business 12:41
Georgia reports 669 new cases for Jan.29 Armenia 12:41
Goldman Sachs raises MONETA stake 10.45% amid offer from PPF US 12:34
Azerbaijan's FSA declares onions imported from Kazakhstan unfit for consumption Economy 12:30
Two Presidential Scholars of Baku Higher Oil School are classmates (PHOTO) Society 12:18
Exporting Azerbaijani tomatoes to EU countries - very possible - Head of EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Economy 12:17
Azerbaijan, EU agree on program to support country in post-pandemic period Politics 12:09
Azerbaijan's MoD issues footage from Fuzuli district's Juvarly village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:55
Kuwait airline interested in operating direct flights to Uzbekistan Transport 11:53
Geostat reveals volume of FDI to Georgia by years Business 11:47
Azerbaijani Agdam city stands in ruins after occupation by Armenian forces - National Geographic (PHOTO) Politics 11:46
All news