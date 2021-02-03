Iranian currency rates for February 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies have increased and 19 have decreased compared to February 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,575 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 3 Iranian rial on February 2 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,402 57,500 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,782 46,862 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,004 4,994 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,885 4,903 1 Danish krone DKK 6,800 6,823 1 Indian rupee INR 576 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,596 138,647 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,211 26,176 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,999 40,018 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,873 32,735 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,306 30,129 1 South African rand ZAR 2,812 2,796 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,835 5,846 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,980 32,024 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,699 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,534 31,554 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,567 49,558 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,171 2,170 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,798 35,775 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,414 9,416 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,503 6,502 100 Thai baths THB 139,968 140,086 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,378 10,388 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,658 37,633 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,575 50,739 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,924 9,913 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,690 12,709 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,998 2,991 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,898 15,979 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,455 87,395 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,687 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,020

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,412 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,693 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 291,823 rials, and the price of $1 is 234,889 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 234,000-237,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.