Iranian currency rates for February 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 4, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to February 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,483 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 4 Iranian rial on February 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,184 57,402 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,677 46,782 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,992 5,004 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,883 4,885 1 Danish krone DKK 6,788 6,800 1 Indian rupee INR 576 576 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,591 138,596 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,178 26,211 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,956 39,999 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,816 32,873 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,233 30,306 1 South African rand ZAR 2,805 2,812 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,863 5,835 1 Russian ruble RUB 553 553 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,035 31,980 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,699 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,476 31,534 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,578 49,567 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,174 2,171 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,829 35,798 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,412 9,414 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,504 6,503 100 Thai baths THB 139,869 139,968 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,362 10,378 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,542 37,658 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,483 50,575 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,938 9,924 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,652 12,690 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,993 2,998 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,912 15,898 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,332 87,455 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,690 3,689 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,204 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,359 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 292,044 rials, and the price of $1 is 236,545 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 233,000-236,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 281,000-284,000 rials.