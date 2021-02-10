Gold price increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except for silver and palladium, grew in Azerbaijan on Feb.10 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.3545 manat or $1.38 (0.08 percent) and amounted to 3,132.6155 manat or $1,842.71 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.2463 manat or 14 cents (0.53 percent) and amounted to 46.5423 manat ($27.38).

The price of platinum rose by 46.444 manat or $27.32 (2.31 percent) and amounted to 2,055.215 manat ($1,208.95).

The price of palladium shrank by 38.318 manat or $22.54 (0.96 percent) and amounted to 3,958.28 manat ($2,328.4).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 114.801 manat or $67.53 (3.5 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 0.5835 manat or 34 cents (1.3 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 153.3995 manat or $90.23 (8.1 percent) per ounce, and palladium plunged by 173.145 manat or $101.85 (4.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold surged by 460.479 manat or $270.87 (17.2 percent), silver grew by 16.3954 manat or $9.64 (54.4 percent), platinum rose by 401.4635 manat or $236.15 (24.3 percent), and palladium increased by 3.944 manat or $2.32 (0.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.10, 2021 3,132.6155 46.5423 2,055.215 3,958.28 Feb.9, 2021 3,130.261 46.7886 2,008.771 3,996.598 Jan.10, 2021 3,247.4165 45.9588 1,901.8155 4,131.425 Feb.10, 2020 2,672.1365 30.1469 1,653.7515 3,954.336 Change in a day: in man. 2.3545 -0.2463 46.444 -38.318 in % 0.08 -0.53 2.31 -0.96 Change in a month in man. -114.801 0.5835 153.3995 -173.145 in % -3.5 1.3 8.1 -4.2 Change in a year: in man. 460.479 16.3954 401.4635 3.944 in % 17.2 54.4 24.3 0.1

