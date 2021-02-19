Uzbek currency rates for February 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, according to which the US dollar has risen against the soum, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has published new exchange rates, which will operate from February 22.

The American currency has risen in price this week by 17.69 soums. From tomorrow, one dollar will cost 10,532 soums.

Euro rose by 84.56 soums, amounting to 12,779 soums.

As for, the Russian currency, it slightly fell in price by 0.20 soums and currently amounts to 142.51 soums.

The official exchange rates of foreign currencies to the soum for accounting, statistical and other reporting, as well as the calculation of customs and other obligatory payments will be published by the Central Bank at 16:00 (GMT +5) every banking business day.

