Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 24 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Feb. 24 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 5.907 manat or $3.474 (0.2 percent) and amounted to 3,074.782 manat or $1,808.69 per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.6766 manat or 39 cents (1.4 percent) and amounted to 47.1186 manat ($27.71).

The price of platinum decreased by 36.533 manat or $21.49 (1.69 percent) and amounted to 2,126.717 manat ($1,251.01).

The price of palladium decreased by 75.684 manat or $44.52 (1.85 percent) and amounted to 4,011.932 manat ($2.359).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 92.641 manat or $54.49 (2.9 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 227.6555 manat or $133.915 (12 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 3.6095 manat or $2.123 (8.3 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 19.635 manat or $11.55 (0.5 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 248.668 manat or $146.275 (8.8 percent), silver grew by 15.3568 manat or $9.033 (48.3 percent), palladium decreased by 619.251 manat or $364.26 (11.1 percent) and platinum increased by 473.246 manat or $278.38 (28.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb. 24, 2021 3,074.782 47.1186 2,126.717 4,011.932 Feb. 23, 2021 3,080.689 47.7952 2,163.25 4,087.616 Jan. 24, 2021 3,167.423 43.5091 1,899.0615 4,031.567 Feb. 24, 2020 2,826.114 31.7618 1,653.471 4,631.183 Change in a day: in manat -5.907 -0.6766 -36.533 -75.684 in % -0.2 -1.4 -1.69 -1.85 Change in a month: in manat -92.641 3.6095 227.6555 -19.635 in % -2.9 8.3 12 0.5 Change in a year: in manat 248.668 15.3568 473.246 -619.251 in % 8.8 48.3 28.6 13.4

