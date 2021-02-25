Gold price in Azerbaijan decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.25

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious, except for gold, metals grew in Azerbaijan on Feb.25 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 18.1305 manat or $10.66 (0.59 percent) and amounted to 3,056.651 manat or $1,798.03 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.5609 manat or 33 cents (1.19 percent) and amounted to 47.6795 manat ($28.05).

The price of platinum went up by 24.7605 manat or $14.56 (1.16 percent) and amounted to 2,151.4775 manat ($1,265.57).

The price of palladium rose by 137.105 manat or $80.65 (3.42 percent) and amounted to 4,149.037 manat ($2,440.61).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 96.5345 manat or $56.78 (3.1 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 4.1524 manat or $2.44 (9.5 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 276.1225 manat or $162.42 (14.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium rose by 145.214 manat or $85.42 (3.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 242.0035 manat or $142.35 (8.6 percent), silver grew by 16.0803 manat or $9.46 (50.9 percent), platinum surged by 508.8695 manat or $299.33 (31 percent), and palladium fell by 367.3785 manat or $216.1 (8.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Feb.25, 2021 3,056.651 47.6795 2,151.4775 4,149.037 Feb.24, 2021 3,074.7815 47.1186 2,126.717 4,011.932 Jan.25, 2021 3,153.1855 43.5271 1,875.355 4,003.823 Feb.25, 2020 2,814.6475 31.5992 1,642.608 4,516.4155 Change in a day in man. -18.1305 0.5609 24.7605 137.105 in % -0.59 1.19 1.16 3.42 Change in a month in man. -96.5345 4.1524 276.1225 145.214 in % -3.1 9.5 14.7 3.6 Change in a year in man. 242.0035 16.0803 508.8695 -367.3785 in % 8.6 50.9 31 -8.1

----

