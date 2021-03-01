Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $65.88 per barrel last week (from Feb. 22 through Feb. 26), which is growth by $1.73 (2.7 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Mar.1.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $66.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.57.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $64.98 per barrel last week, up to $1.61 (2.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $66.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.67.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $62.23 per barrel, showing an increase of $1.4 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $63.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.79.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $65.75 per barrel, which is $1.77 (2.8 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $66.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.25.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Feb. 22, 2021
|
Feb. 23, 2021
|
Feb. 24, 2021
|
Feb. 25, 2021
|
Feb. 26, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$64.57
|
$65.12
|
$66.77
|
$66.98
|
$65.96
|
$65.88
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$63.67
|
$64.22
|
$65.87
|
$66.09
|
$65.07
|
$64.98
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$60.79
|
$61.44
|
$63.08
|
$63.3
|
$62.55
|
$62.23
|
Brent Dated
|
$64.25
|
$65.08
|
$66.68
|
$66.81
|
$65.92
|
$65.75
