Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Finance 1 March 2021 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.1

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $65.88 per barrel last week (from Feb. 22 through Feb. 26), which is growth by $1.73 (2.7 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Mar.1.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $66.98 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.57.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $64.98 per barrel last week, up to $1.61 (2.5 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $66.09 per barrel, while the minimum - $63.67.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $62.23 per barrel, showing an increase of $1.4 (2.3 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $63.3 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.79.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $65.75 per barrel, which is $1.77 (2.8 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $66.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $64.25.

Oil grade/date

Feb. 22, 2021

Feb. 23, 2021

Feb. 24, 2021

Feb. 25, 2021

Feb. 26, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$64.57

$65.12

$66.77

$66.98

$65.96

$65.88

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$63.67

$64.22

$65.87

$66.09

$65.07

$64.98

Urals (EX NOVO)

$60.79

$61.44

$63.08

$63.3

$62.55

$62.23

Brent Dated

$64.25

$65.08

$66.68

$66.81

$65.92

$65.75

---

