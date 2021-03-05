Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on March 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on March 5 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 34.8755 manat or $20.515 (1.2 percent) and amounted to 2,876.434 manat or $1,692.02 per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 18.0795 manat or $10.635 (0.45 percent) and amounted to 3,990.818 manat ($2,347.54).

The price of silver decreased by 1.5582 manat or 91 cents (3.51 percent) and amounted to 42.8392 manat ($25.199).

The price of platinum decreased by 63.393 manat or $37.29 (3.21 percent) and amounted to 1.910,817 manat ($1,124.01).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 174.4795 manat or $102.635 (5.7 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 40.103 manat or $23.59 (2.1 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 1.8602 manat or $1.094 (4.2 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 86.173 manat or $50.69 (2.2 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 88.9865 manat or $52.345 (3.2 percent), silver grew by 13.5762 manat or $7.986 (46.4 percent), palladium decreased by 329.8425 manat or $194.025 (7.6 percent) and platinum increased by 422.5265 manat or $248.545 (28.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 5, 2021 2,876.434 42.8392 1,910.817 3,990.818 March 4, 2021 2,911.3095 44.3974 1,974.21 4,008.8975 Feb. 5, 2021 3,050.9135 44.6994 1,870.714 3,904.645 March 5, 2020 2,787.4475 29.263 1,488.2905 4,320.6605 Change in a day: in man. -34.8755 -1.5582 -63.393 -18.0795 in % -1.2 -3.51 -3.21 -0.45 Change in a month in man. -174.4795 -1.8602 40.103 86.173 in % -5.7 -4.2 2.1 2.2 Change in a year in man. 88.9865 13.5762 422.5265 -329.8425 in % 3.2 46.4 28.4 -7.6

