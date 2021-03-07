Iran's interbank interest rate decrease
Latest
We successfully completed all steps taken, including ending occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh - Erdogan
New stage already evident in economic sphere, period of transparency, precision, when monopolies suppressed - President of Azerbaijan
Today we are working on equal agreement with EU, it has been agreed by 90% - President of Azerbaijan
Why are our “democrats” silent? Why aren’t they saying that Pashinyan should become example for us? - Azerbaijani president
Popular Front-Musavat ruined relations with almost all countries in just one year - Azerbaijani president
If we are building road, asphalt is ours, bitumen is ours, gravel is ours, so why should we take external credits - Azerbaijani president
We never begged like Armenia, never humiliated ourselves, never asked anyone for help - Azerbaijani president