Gold price in Azerbaijan decreases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The prices of precious metals, except silver and platinum, decreased in Azerbaijan on Mar.9 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold lowered by 4.9725 manat or $2.92 (0.17 percent) and made up 2,871.4615 manat or $1,689.09 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.2618 manat or 15 cents (0.61 percent) and amounted to 43.101 manat ($25.35).

The price of platinum went up by 50.7535 manat or $29.85 (1.66 percent) and equaled 1,961.5705 manat ($1,153.86).

The price of palladium shrank by 34.884 manat or $20.52 (0.87 percent) and made up 3,955.934 manat ($2,327.02).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 258.7995 manat or $152.23 (8.3 percent) per ounce, silver lowered by 3.6876 manat or $2.17 (7.9 percent) per ounce, platinum reduced by 47.2005 manat or $27.76 (2.3 percent) per ounce, and palladium - by 40.664 manat or $23.92 (1 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 18.0625 manat or $10.62 (0.6 percent), silver grew by 13.5391 manat or $9.75 (7.96 percent), platinum surged by 492.9235 manat or $289.95 (33.6 percent), while palladium fell by 326.0345 manat or $191.78 (7.6 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Mar.9, 2021 2,871.4615 43.101 1,961.5705 3,955.934 Mar.5, 2021 2,876.434 42.8392 1,910.817 3,990.818 Feb.9, 2021 3,130.261 46.7886 2,008.771 3,996.598 Mar.9, 2020 2,853.399 29.5619 1,468.647 4,281.9685 Change in a day in man. -4.9725 0.2618 50.7535 -34.884 in % -0.17 0.61 2.66 -0.87 Change in a month in man. -258.7995 -3.6876 -47.2005 -40.664 in % -8.3 -7.9 -2.3 -1 Change in a year in man. 18.0625 13.5391 492.9235 -326.0345 in % 0.6 45.8 33.6 -7.6

----

