Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan

March 15

By Zeyni Jafarov

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on March 15 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 13.838 manat or $8.14 (0.47 percent) and amounted to 2,936.172 manat or $1,727.16 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 15.334 manat or $9.02 (0.38 percent) and amounted to 4,005.472 manat ($2,356.16).

The price of silver increased by 0.0252 manat or 0.01 cents (0.06 percent) and amounted to 44.1943 manat ($25.99).

The price of platinum increased by 2.805 manat or $1.65 (0.14 percent) and amounted to 2.056,4475 manat ($1,209.675).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 163.778 manat or $96.34 (5.3 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 119.9775 manat or $70.575 (5.5 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.6349 manat or $1.54 (5.6 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 52.2495 manat or $30.735 (1.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 252.008 manat or $148.24 (9.4 percent), silver grew by 17.5295 manat or $10.31 (65.7 percent), palladium increased by 781.9745 manat or $459.985 (7.6 percent) and platinum increased by 705.7805 manat or $415.165 (52.3 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 15, 2021 2,936.172 44.1943 2,056.4475 4,005.472 March 12, 2021 2,922.334 44.1691 2,053.6425 3,990.138 Feb. 15, 2021 3,099.95 46.8292 2,176.425 4,057.7215 March 15, 2020 2,684.164 26.6648 1,350.667 3,223.4975 Change in day: In manat 13.838 0.0252 2.805 15.334 % 0.47 0.06 0.14 0.38 Change in a month: In manat -163.778 -2.6349 -119.9775 -52.2495 % -5.3 -5.6 -5.5 -1.3 Change in a year: In manat 252.008 17.5295 705.7805 781.9745 % 9.4 65.7 52.3 24.3

