Hungarian Eximbank opens special credit line to finance business relations with Georgia

Hungarian Eximbank has opened a special credit line in the amount of $140 million to finance business relations with Georgia, said Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“We urge Hungarian companies to do better in Georgia, be it the pharmaceutical sector, food export, water management issues or the defense industry,” the minister said.

According to him, a special credit line in the amount of $140 million in the Hungarian Eximbank is intended only for Georgia. Szijjártó expressed the hope that it will be mastered in a short time, after which it will be necessary to open a new credit line.

“We actively support the Eastern Partnership program, in which Georgia is clearly one of the most important“ stakeholders, and we want to see a greater integration of Georgia and rapprochement with European and Euro-Atlantic institutions,” the minister added.

The minister also noted that relations between Hungary and Georgia are based on mutual respect.

Szijjártó paid a one-day working visit to Georgia. In addition to the official meetings held by the representative of the Hungarian government in Georgia, he had a personal communication and a meeting with representatives of Georgian business, which was held in a closed format.

