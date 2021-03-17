Gold price in Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The prices of precious metals, excluding silver and platinum, increased in Azerbaijan on March 17 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on March 17 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 6.001 manat or $3.53 (0.2 percent) and amounted to 2,953.529 manat or $1,737.37 per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 178.296 manat or $104.88 (4.39 percent) and amounted to 4,493.25 manat ($2,389.99).

The price of silver decreased by 0.5219 manat or $0.3 (1.17 percent) and amounted to 44.0632 manat ($25.919).

The price of platinum decreased by 9.01 manat or $5.3 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 2.061,25 manat ($1,212.5).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 93.245 manat or $54.85 (3.1 percent) per ounce, platinum decreased by 85.323 manat or $50.19 (4 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.3815 manat or $1.4 (5.1 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 176.12 manat or $103.6 (4.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 399.721 manat or $235.13 (15.7 percent), silver grew by 22.1288 manat or $13.01 (2 times), palladium rose by 1,424.039 manat or $0.837 (50.6 percent) and platinum increased by 905.641 manat or $532.73 (78.4 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) March 17, 2021 2,953.529 44.0632 2,061.25 4,238.525 March 16, 2021 2,947.528 44.5851 2,070.26 4,060.229 February 17, 2021 3,046.774 46.4447 2,146.573 4,062.405 March 17, 2020 2,553.808 21.9344 1,155.609 2,814.486 Change in a day: in man. 6.001 -0.5219 -9.01 178.296 in % 0.2 -1.17 -0.44 4.39 Change in a month in man. -93.245 -2.3815 -85.323 176.12 in % -3.1 -5.1 -4 4.3 Change in a year in man. 399.721 22.1288 905.641 1,424.039 in % 15.7 100.9 78.4 50.6

