Gold up after Fed's announcement

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The most active gold contract for April delivery rose 5.4 U.S. dollars, or 0.31 percent, to close at 1,732.5 dollars per ounce.

The Federal Reserve announced after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday that it would keep interest rates near zero through 2023.

U.S. Department of Labor reported that 770,000 people filed for unemployment in the week ending March 13, up from revised 725,000 in the prior week and supporting gold.

Otherwise gold was under pressure as U.S. Treasury bond yields rose and U.S. dollar was stronger.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's business activity index jumped to 51.8 in March from 23.1 in the prior month, the highest reading since 1973.

Silver for May delivery rose 29.3 cents, or 1.12 percent, to close at 26.351 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery rose 18.2 dollars, or 1.52 percent, to close at 1,217.5 dollars per ounce.