Central Bank of Azerbaijan decides to keep discount rate unchanged
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.19
Trend:
The Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made a decision to keep the discount rate at the level of 6.25 percent on March 19, Trend reports referring to the CBA.
According to the CBA, the lower limit of the interest rate corridor was set at 5.75 percent, and the upper one - 6.75 percent.
