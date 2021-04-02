Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on April 2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on April 2 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 33.4135 manat or $19.655 (1.15 percent) and amounted to 2,943.5075 manat or $1,731.475 per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 86.53 manat or $50.9 (1.94 percent) and amounted to 4,538.5495 manat ($2,669.735).
The price of silver increased by 1.1323 manat or 66 cents (2.74 percent) and amounted to 42.4661 manat ($24.98).
The price of platinum increased by 44.982 manat or $26.46 (2.23 percent) and amounted to 2.061,25 manat ($1,212.5).
In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 27.846 manat or $16.38 (1 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 51.1785 manat or $30.105 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 2.0182 manat or $3.13 (4.5 percent) per ounce, palladium increased by 539.8605 manat or $1.187 (13.5 percent).
On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 249.5345 manat or $146.785 (9.3 percent), silver grew by 18.6715 manat or $10.98 (78.5 percent), palladium rose by 663.714 manat or $390.42 (17.1 percent) and platinum increased by 834.156 manat or $490.68 (68 percent).
|
Date:
|
Gold
(XAU)
|
Silver
(XAG)
|
Platinum
(XPT)
|
Palladium
(XPD)
|
April 2, 2021
|
2,943.5075
|
42.4661
|
2,061.25
|
4,538.5495
|
April 1, 2021
|
2,910.094
|
41.3338
|
2,016.268
|
4,452.0195
|
March 2, 2021
|
2,915.6615
|
44.4843
|
2,010.0715
|
3,998.689
|
April 2, 2020
|
2,693.973
|
23.7946
|
1,227.094
|
3,874.8355
|
Change in a day:
|
in man.
|
33.4135
|
1.1323
|
44.982
|
86.53
|
in %
|
1.15
|
2.74
|
2.23
|
1.94
|
Change in a month
|
in man.
|
27.846
|
-2.0182
|
51.1785
|
539.8605
|
in %
|
1
|
-4.5
|
2.5
|
13.5
|
Change in a year
|
in man.
|
249.5345
|
18.6715
|
834.156
|
663.714
|
in %
|
9.3
|
78.5
|
68
|
17.1
