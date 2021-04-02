Minister talks Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves topping foreign debt volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The volume of strategic currency reserves of Azerbaijan has exceeded $51 billion by early March 2021, the country's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend reports on Apr.2.

Jabbarov has made the statement during the discussions on Azerbaijani-Turkish economic relations.

According to him, the indicator of the country's strategic currency reserves is equivalent to 120 percent of GDP.

These reserves are 5.8 times higher than the volume of external debt, added the minister.

Earlier, the head of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Elman Rustamov also spoke about the volume of Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceeding $51 billion, adding that the CBA always keeps this issue on agenda.