Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 3.45 manat (0.1 percent) during the outgoing week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,910,08 manat, which is 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Mar. 15
|
2,936.17
|
Mar. 29
|
2,940.06
|
Mar. 16
|
2,947.528
|
Mar. 30
|
2,901.62
|
Mar. 17
|
2,953.53
|
Mar. 31
|
2,855.12
|
Mar. 18
|
2,971.36
|
Apr. 1
|
2,910.09
|
Mar. 19
|
2,946.86
|
Apr. 2
|
2,943.51
|
Average weekly
|
2,951.09
|
Average weekly
|
2,910.08
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.1579 manat (0.4 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.697 manat, which is 6.1 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Mar. 15
|
44.1943
|
Mar. 29
|
42.3082
|
Mar. 16
|
44.5851
|
Mar. 30
|
41.7995
|
Mar. 17
|
44.0632
|
Mar. 31
|
40.5768
|
Mar. 18
|
44.9057
|
Apr. 1
|
41.3338
|
Mar. 19
|
44.2989
|
Apr. 2
|
42.4661
|
Average weekly
|
44.41
|
Average weekly
|
41.697
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49.55 manat (2.5 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 2,012.272 manat, which is 2.35 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Mar. 15
|
2,056.45
|
Mar. 29
|
2,011.7
|
Mar. 16
|
2,070.26
|
Mar. 30
|
1,997.628
|
Mar. 17
|
2,061.25
|
Mar. 31
|
1,974.51
|
Mar. 18
|
2,061.32
|
Apr. 1
|
2,016.27
|
Mar. 19
|
2,054.37
|
Apr. 2
|
2,061.25
|
Average weekly
|
2,060.73
|
Average weekly
|
2,012.272
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 0.54 manat (0.01 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,455.587 manat, which is 4.7 percent more compared to the last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Mar. 15
|
4,005.47
|
Mar. 29
|
4,538.01
|
Mar. 16
|
4,060.229
|
Mar. 30
|
4,322.327
|
Mar. 17
|
4,238.53
|
Mar. 31
|
4,427.03
|
Mar. 18
|
4,416.18
|
Apr. 1
|
4,452.02
|
Mar. 19
|
4,548.84
|
Apr. 2
|
4,538.55
|
Average weekly
|
4,253.85
|
Average weekly
|
4,455.587
