Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 3.45 manat (0.1 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,910,08 manat, which is 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Mar. 15 2,936.17 Mar. 29 2,940.06 Mar. 16 2,947.528 Mar. 30 2,901.62 Mar. 17 2,953.53 Mar. 31 2,855.12 Mar. 18 2,971.36 Apr. 1 2,910.09 Mar. 19 2,946.86 Apr. 2 2,943.51 Average weekly 2,951.09 Average weekly 2,910.08

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.1579 manat (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.697 manat, which is 6.1 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Mar. 15 44.1943 Mar. 29 42.3082 Mar. 16 44.5851 Mar. 30 41.7995 Mar. 17 44.0632 Mar. 31 40.5768 Mar. 18 44.9057 Apr. 1 41.3338 Mar. 19 44.2989 Apr. 2 42.4661 Average weekly 44.41 Average weekly 41.697

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49.55 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 2,012.272 manat, which is 2.35 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Mar. 15 2,056.45 Mar. 29 2,011.7 Mar. 16 2,070.26 Mar. 30 1,997.628 Mar. 17 2,061.25 Mar. 31 1,974.51 Mar. 18 2,061.32 Apr. 1 2,016.27 Mar. 19 2,054.37 Apr. 2 2,061.25 Average weekly 2,060.73 Average weekly 2,012.272

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 0.54 manat (0.01 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,455.587 manat, which is 4.7 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Mar. 15 4,005.47 Mar. 29 4,538.01 Mar. 16 4,060.229 Mar. 30 4,322.327 Mar. 17 4,238.53 Mar. 31 4,427.03 Mar. 18 4,416.18 Apr. 1 4,452.02 Mar. 19 4,548.84 Apr. 2 4,538.55 Average weekly 4,253.85 Average weekly 4,455.587

---

