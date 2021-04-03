Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Finance 3 April 2021 12:12 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 3.45 manat (0.1 percent) during the outgoing week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 2,910,08 manat, which is 1.4 percent less compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Mar. 15

2,936.17

Mar. 29

2,940.06

Mar. 16

2,947.528

Mar. 30

2,901.62

Mar. 17

2,953.53

Mar. 31

2,855.12

Mar. 18

2,971.36

Apr. 1

2,910.09

Mar. 19

2,946.86

Apr. 2

2,943.51

Average weekly

2,951.09

Average weekly

2,910.08

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.1579 manat (0.4 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.697 manat, which is 6.1 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Mar. 15

44.1943

Mar. 29

42.3082

Mar. 16

44.5851

Mar. 30

41.7995

Mar. 17

44.0632

Mar. 31

40.5768

Mar. 18

44.9057

Apr. 1

41.3338

Mar. 19

44.2989

Apr. 2

42.4661

Average weekly

44.41

Average weekly

41.697

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 49.55 manat (2.5 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum reached 2,012.272 manat, which is 2.35 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Mar. 15

2,056.45

Mar. 29

2,011.7

Mar. 16

2,070.26

Mar. 30

1,997.628

Mar. 17

2,061.25

Mar. 31

1,974.51

Mar. 18

2,061.32

Apr. 1

2,016.27

Mar. 19

2,054.37

Apr. 2

2,061.25

Average weekly

2,060.73

Average weekly

2,012.272

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan grew by 0.54 manat (0.01 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,455.587 manat, which is 4.7 percent more compared to the last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Mar. 15

4,005.47

Mar. 29

4,538.01

Mar. 16

4,060.229

Mar. 30

4,322.327

Mar. 17

4,238.53

Mar. 31

4,427.03

Mar. 18

4,416.18

Apr. 1

4,452.02

Mar. 19

4,548.84

Apr. 2

4,538.55

Average weekly

4,253.85

Average weekly

4,455.587

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Review of transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchange for March 2021
Review of transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchange for March 2021
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for April 3
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for April 3
Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan sent to Russia’s Astrakhan region
Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan sent to Russia’s Astrakhan region
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 12:12
Georgia continues construction of bridges and tunnels at Rikoti Pass Construction 12:12
Georgia reports 580 new cases of COVID-19 for April 3 Georgia 12:04
Reconstruction of 2 schools in Nepal begins with Indian aid Other News 11:54
Azerbaijani AzStateNet network sees decrease in number of blocked "intruders" ICT 11:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:46
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund discloses 2M2021 revenues from Shah Deniz field Oil&Gas 11:37
Review of transactions in national currency at Turkmen exchange for March 2021 Finance 11:20
Azerbaijan sets up branches of Energy Regulatory Agency in liberated lands Oil&Gas 11:20
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for April 3 Uzbekistan 11:19
April 2016 battles clearly showed determination and ability of Azerbaijan to liberate its lands - Russian expert Commentary 11:18
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund announces 3M2021 revenues from ACG field Oil&Gas 11:14
Belarus seeks to restore dynamics of co-op with Azerbaijan in transport sector Transport 11:11
Iran to increase pensions of public employees Society 11:10
State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan developing new digital solutions Economy 11:10
Humanitarian aid from Turkmenistan sent to Russia’s Astrakhan region Business 11:04
Iran's FM to visit Central Asian countries next week Politics 10:58
India's daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high Other News 10:56
Iranian currency rates for April 3 Finance 10:56
Azerbaijani MoD shows footage from Zangilan's Turabad village (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 10:55
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 09:49
Chinese authorities tell H&M to change the 'problematic map' Other News 08:51
New Georgian company launched with Produce in Georgia assistance Georgia 08:45
China calls for removal of sanctions against Iran Nuclear Program 08:43
2,122 COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs Kazakhstan 08:40
Hong Kong bars incoming Singapore Airlines flights over COVID-19 case Transport 08:22
Volume of cargo transshipment from Lebanon via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 07:30
World Bank confirms key elements of new climate action plan Finance 06:47
U.S. lifts Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor, court official US 05:59
CENN, EU, USAID take measures for revival of Georgian hospitality industry Tourism 05:10
India's export rise in March shows overall economic revival Economy 04:22
Belgium may be past the peak of COVID-19 wave Europe 03:09
U.S. factories desperate for workers, even as ranks of jobless remains high Economy 02:18
FM spokesperson urges U.S. to stop official exchanges with Taiwan Other News 01:22
UK records another 3,402 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths Europe 00:39
Regional Gender Expert Group to be set up for CAREC Gender Strategy implementation Business 00:03
India demands market-determined crude oil supply Oil&Gas 2 April 23:41
Iran to issue new policies to support production Business 2 April 23:15
Kazakhstan eyes supporting wholesale distribution centers creation in Kyrgyzstan Business 2 April 23:14
Bank of Georgia benefits from high capitalization on London Stock Exchange Finance 2 April 23:14
Zarif to visit Central Asia in coming Politics 2 April 23:07
Four UN peacekeepers killed in northern Mali Other News 2 April 22:53
Turkey registers more than 42 308 new coronavirus cases Turkey 2 April 22:18
Turkish companies to become heavily involved in restoring liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Trade Minister Politics 2 April 21:43
Uzbekistan, Portugal identify promising areas for cooperation Uzbekistan 2 April 21:14
There must be no place for glorification of fascism in CIS - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 20:35
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on April battles (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 20:19
Azerbaijani Air Force servicemen visit graves of martyrs of April battles (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 2 April 19:33
Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz FMs exchange views on expanding and deepening existing bilateral ties (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 19:16
Azerbaijani PM, Turkish Trade minister discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic ties Politics 2 April 19:13
No shortage of PCs and laptops in Azerbaijan - Azerbaijan Innovation Agency ICT 2 April 19:00
Azerbaijan shows footage from Khorovlu village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 2 April 18:49
Azerbaijani special forces taking part in exercises in Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 18:25
Russian tech firm launches work on small all-weather monitoring satellites Russia 2 April 17:53
US VC Merlin Ventures forms Israeli cyber fund US 2 April 17:45
Azerbaijan, Turkey sign memorandum of understanding on digital trade Business 2 April 17:45
Azerbaijan confirms 2,361 more COVID-19 cases, 822 recoveries Society 2 April 17:44
World Bank updates forecast on Azerbaijani state budget's ratio to GDP Finance 2 April 17:31
Missile at Azerbaijan’s Shusha city fired from Iskander-M system - Mine Action Agency Azerbaijan 2 April 17:31
Georgian citizens continue to register for seasonal employment program in Germany Business 2 April 17:31
Trams, trolleybuses can reduce traffic load in Baku - expert Economy 2 April 17:29
Azerbaijan reveals data on 2020 portfolio investments Finance 2 April 17:29
Tesla first-quarter deliveries beat estimates US 2 April 17:23
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to buy technological equipment Tenders 2 April 17:14
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of services Tenders 2 April 17:14
Produce in Georgia program supports first enterprise of amino acids, proteins in Transcaucasia Business 2 April 17:11
Azerbaijan gives priority to Turkey in restoration work in liberated lands – Minister Business 2 April 17:02
Int'l money transfers value increases in Kazakhstan Finance 2 April 16:58
Russia's Rosselkhoznadzor discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 2 April 16:54
Ukrainian SkyUp to operate regular flights to Azerbaijan Economy 2 April 16:51
Kazakhstan eyes measures to boost trade with Czech Republic Business 2 April 16:46
Minister talks Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves topping foreign debt volume Finance 2 April 16:44
French Rothschild&Co ready to assist Uzbekistan in implementation of projects in nuclear industry Oil&Gas 2 April 16:35
Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies agreement with Pakistan on emergency prevention Politics 2 April 16:34
JCPOA next joint commission meeting to be held in Vienna soon Nuclear Program 2 April 16:32
Azerbaijan to create joint investment fund with Turkey - minister Business 2 April 16:24
Half of operations at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for share of investment company Finance 2 April 16:22
Afghanistan’s activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in March 2021 Business 2 April 16:20
Azerbaijan may adopt legal basis for eTIR procedure Transport 2 April 16:19
Azerbaijan's current account to see surplus until 2023 - WB Finance 2 April 16:17
Resident of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Industrial Park starts to export sheet glass Business 2 April 16:17
Azerbaijan plans to launch single platform for labor relations Economy 2 April 16:16
Uzbekistan, USAID implementing joint project in field of water resources management Uzbekistan 2 April 16:13
Devaluation of rial causes severe damage to economy - Head of Iran Export Confederation Business 2 April 16:08
Azerbaijan plans to increase trade with Turkey in 2021 - minister Business 2 April 16:08
AzTV releases video on April 2016 battles: "We honor the April victory with pride!" Other News 2 April 16:03
Export value of Turkish defense products continues to grow Turkey 2 April 15:45
Export volume of grains and legumes from Turkey increases Turkey 2 April 15:42
Azerbaijani police find large number of weapons, ordnance in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 2 April 15:41
Putin, Saudi Crown Prince discuss OPEC+ Russia 2 April 15:39
Fire bomb attack on Spanish leftist party's office Europe 2 April 15:37
Kazakhstan to launch industrial projects in Almaty city in 2021 Kazakhstan 2 April 15:36
Tel Aviv seafront penthouse sold for NIS 108m Israel 2 April 15:32
Azerbaijan achieved victory over Armenia thanks to experience in April 2016 battles - military expert Politics 2 April 15:13
Geostat reveals inflation rate in Georgia Business 2 April 15:10
President of Afghanistan to receive Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Other News 2 April 15:02
Fluxys Belgium set to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 Oil&Gas 2 April 15:00
Georgia puts up agricultural plots for sale within state program framework Business 2 April 14:52
Fluxys Belgium reduces transmission volumes Oil&Gas 2 April 14:51
President of Afghanistan declares ‘unwavering support’ for a People’s Vaccine for COVID-19 Other News 2 April 14:48
All news