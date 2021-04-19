Azerbaijan reveals number of entrepreneurs served by SME dev't centers

Finance 19 April 2021 10:51 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals number of entrepreneurs served by SME dev't centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.19

Trend:

Some 1,200 entrepreneurs and persons wishing to start their own business, including 500 youth representatives and 600 women, used the services of the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Development Centers of the Agency for the Development of SMEs in Azerbaijan in March 2021, Trend reports referring to the agency.

According to the agency, the centers organized 47 online pieces of training for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, startup creators and others on the topics of taxes, corporate governance, digital marketing, sales, financing, project development, and business plans.

In the reporting month, experts from the SME Development Centers provided consulting services to almost 70 entrepreneurs and business associations. Most of the requests from the SMEs were related to the development of business plans and the start of projects, budgeting, as well as consultations on sales and marketing.

With the support of the centers, a video studio and companies providing services in the areas of marketing, landscape design, and consulting were created in March.

Currently, five SME Development Centers operate in Baku, Sumgayit, Khachmaz, Shaki and Yevlakh cities, and all of the centers provide free services.

Information about trainings and other services of the centers can be obtained via www.smb.gov.az and www.kobim.az.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia reports 578 new cases of coronavirus for April 19 Georgia 11:56
Uzbekistan's Bukhara Refinery resumes operations Uzbekistan 11:54
Turkmenistan launches online services for State Registration of Rights to Real Estate Turkmenistan 11:54
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC opens tender for turbines repair Tenders 11:53
Azerbaijan's agricultural production value continues to grow Business 11:44
MOL Group discloses production volume at Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Oil&Gas 11:43
Germany boosts imports of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 11:41
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:41
India's Delhi to lock down for six days as COVID-19 outbreak worsens Other News 11:39
Azerbaijan announces 1Q2021 investments in oil, gas sector Oil&Gas 11:28
Azerbaijan sees growth in gold price Finance 11:27
One of Azerbaijan's payment systems plans to provide new services Economy 11:27
Iran plans to increase electricity generation from nuclear power plants Business 11:27
Iran Khodro Company boosts its manufacturing Business 11:26
Iran's Ministry of Roads talks registry of vacant houses Business 11:26
Iran's parliamentary speaker talks JCPOA Nuclear Program 11:24
Russia conducts over 126 mln coronavirus tests Russia 11:06
Goldman Sachs invests $69 million in Britain's Starling Bank Europe 11:04
Azerbaijan raises production of building materials Business 10:56
Turkmen products sold to various countries on exchange Business 10:51
Azerbaijan reveals number of entrepreneurs served by SME dev't centers Finance 10:51
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated “Hovsan” and “Mashtagha” substations (PHOTO) Politics 10:48
Iranian Economic Coordination Council discusses stock market situation Business 10:38
Ethylene production of Iran's Jam Petrochemical Complex has increases Business 10:37
Turkey sees increase in registration of Azerbaijani companies in 1Q2021 Turkey 10:34
Azerbaijan reveals 1Q2021 cargo, passenger transportation data Transport 10:25
Azerbaijan shares footage from Fuzuli's Sardarly village (VIDEO) Politics 10:25
Clubhouse closes new round of funding that would value app at $4 billion -source US 10:17
Global LNG trade expansion to see slower pace in 2021 Oil&Gas 10:17
Belarus ready to share experience, knowledge in agrarian sector with Azerbaijan - minister Economy 10:16
Iranian currency rates for April 19 Finance 10:04
Eurasian gas production to near 2019 levels Oil&Gas 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Apr. 19 Finance 10:04
Austria's 1Q2021 import of Turkish grains, legumes surges Turkey 10:01
Turkey reveals 2M2021 cargo shipment figures via local ports from Italy Turkey 10:01
European gas demand to recover to pre-crisis level in 2021 Oil&Gas 09:58
Bushehr nuclear power plant remains safe during earthquake Business 09:38
Iran begins enriching uranium using new generation centrifuges Business 09:37
Iran's National Housing Action Plan price not to increase - Deputy Minister Business 09:36
Iran concerned over increase in COVID-19 infections - President Rouhani Society 09:35
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal nears 63 million barrels YTD Oil&Gas 09:35
Iran sees increase in number of new mines Business 09:22
Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless US 09:21
Iran records increase in licensing for establishment of enterprises Business 09:21
Iran’s GTC discloses volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 09:20
Bank Keshavarzi Iran issues loans in Lorestan Province Finance 09:20
Iran implementing plans for dev't of facilities in Persian Gulf Special Economic Zone Business 09:20
Iran shares data on exports of handicrafts from Zanjan Province Business 09:18
Oil drops as surging COVID-19 infections stoke demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:17
Israel and Greece sign record defence deal Israel 09:08
Armenia should abandon all territorial claims against Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani official Politics 09:05
India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 15 mln, with 273,810 daily cases Other News 08:51
WHO includes two coronavirus vaccines developed by scientists of Uzbekistan in drug candidates list Uzbekistan 08:37
Brazil reports 1,657 single-day deaths from COVID-19 Other News 08:23
Сo-op in Eurasian transport networks may create new opportunities for transit corridors between Latvia, Azerbaijan - embassy Economy 08:01
12 European football teams to form breakaway 'Super League' throwing elite game into turmoil Other News 07:25
Turkey confirms 55,802 new COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths Turkey 06:41
Five diplomats to stay in Czech embassy inn Moscow - presidential office Russia 05:59
NASA's Mars helicopter to attempt first flight Monday Other News 05:15
Turkey extends condolences to Egypt over deadly train accident Turkey 04:33
Albania opens 2nd int'l airport Other News 03:58
Four dead in light plane crash near Paris Europe 03:09
Israel reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, 837,012 in total Israel 02:25
Canada's Trudeau mobilizes federal workers to battle COVID-19 in Toronto and rest of Ontario Other News 01:49
Rockets strike Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, Iraqi military says Other News 01:11
Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 809,000 in past day Other News 00:28
Iran intends to increase electricity exports Oil&Gas 00:04
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.42 mln: Africa CDC Other News 18 April 23:54
20 employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared personae non grata Russia 18 April 23:29
Uzbekistan may start producing coronavirus vaccines by year end Uzbekistan 18 April 23:08
Iran, Serbia emphasize developing trade-industrial ties Business 18 April 23:07
Turkey's 1Q2021 export of ready-made clothes to Iran grows Turkey 18 April 23:06
Kutaisi Int’l Airport receives first Wizz Air flight from Vilnius since start of pandemic Georgia 18 April 23:05
Mexican president to propose extension of welfare programs to curb migration Other News 18 April 23:01
Verstappen wins F1 thriller at Imola Other News 18 April 22:39
97 passengers wounded in Egypt's train derailment: ministry Other News 18 April 22:17
Czech ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry Russia 18 April 21:48
UK records another 1,882 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Europe 18 April 21:25
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijani financial market Finance 18 April 21:14
Cuba's Raul Castro leaves the political stage Other News 18 April 20:52
Azerbaijan increases silver production Business 18 April 20:20
Turkey develops innovative COVID-19 vaccine, minister volunteers Turkey 18 April 20:11
Uzbekistan to receive Sputnik V vaccine by late April Uzbekistan 18 April 20:08
Immunization to be temporarily suspended over Easter holidays Georgia 18 April 20:05
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 19 Oil&Gas 18 April 19:58
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling Finance 18 April 19:57
At least 16 killed in clashes in South Sudan's Lakes State Other News 18 April 19:47
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Astara port surges Transport 18 April 19:10
Sudan calls on African countries to support reaching comprehensive solutions on Nile dam Other News 18 April 18:32
Japan’s PM to Visit India, Philippines to Strengthen Regional Ties Other News 18 April 17:44
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens Society 18 April 17:28
Azerbaijan confirms 2,144 more COVID-19 cases, 1,923 recoveries Society 18 April 17:23
India stresses fulfilling commitments for developing Chabahar Iran 18 April 17:18
EAM Jaishankar to visit Abu Dhabi on Sunday Other News 18 April 17:15
Sri Lanka to receive Chinese Sinopharm vaccine tomorrow Other News 18 April 17:12
Biden names 2 Indian-Americans to key jobs Other News 18 April 16:45
Ambedkar remembered on birth anniversary in Dubai Other News 18 April 16:37
Shortcomings of multilateral system laid bare by pandemic, says Shringla Other News 18 April 16:25
Maldives Foreign Minister meets Jaishankar, discusses regional, international issues Other News 18 April 16:20
Israeli business interested in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 18 April 16:11
All news