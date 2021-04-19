Azerbaijan reveals number of entrepreneurs served by SME dev't centers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.19

Trend:

Some 1,200 entrepreneurs and persons wishing to start their own business, including 500 youth representatives and 600 women, used the services of the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Development Centers of the Agency for the Development of SMEs in Azerbaijan in March 2021, Trend reports referring to the agency.

According to the agency, the centers organized 47 online pieces of training for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, startup creators and others on the topics of taxes, corporate governance, digital marketing, sales, financing, project development, and business plans.

In the reporting month, experts from the SME Development Centers provided consulting services to almost 70 entrepreneurs and business associations. Most of the requests from the SMEs were related to the development of business plans and the start of projects, budgeting, as well as consultations on sales and marketing.

With the support of the centers, a video studio and companies providing services in the areas of marketing, landscape design, and consulting were created in March.

Currently, five SME Development Centers operate in Baku, Sumgayit, Khachmaz, Shaki and Yevlakh cities, and all of the centers provide free services.

Information about trainings and other services of the centers can be obtained via www.smb.gov.az and www.kobim.az.