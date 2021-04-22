Iranian currency rates for April 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to April 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,539 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 22 Iranian rial on April 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,527 58,601 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,820 45,918 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,992 4,985 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,037 5,039 1 Danish krone DKK 6,797 6,802 1 Indian rupee INR 558 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,449 139,445 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,417 27,424 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,859 38,861 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,410 5,412 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,236 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,647 33,395 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,297 30,171 1 South African rand ZAR 2,950 2,942 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,123 5,179 1 Russian ruble RUB 548 547 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,575 32,510 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,620 31,612 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,495 49,491 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,188 2,200 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,678 34,652 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,324 9,315 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,472 6,463 100 Thai baths THB 134,261 134,280 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,192 10,207 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,567 37,603 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,539 50,578 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,722 9,755 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,157 12,193 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,892 2,895 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,205 16,171 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,787 86,873 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,685 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,051 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,715 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 279,597 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,339 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 232,000-235,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 279,000-282,000 rials.