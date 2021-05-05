Iranian currency rates for May 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 5, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to May 3.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,456 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on May 5 Iranian rial on May 3 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,253 58,032 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,971 46,001 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,951 4,965 1 Norwegian krone NOK 5,025 5,039 1 Danish krone DKK 6,786 6,790 1 Indian rupee INR 570 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,316 139,215 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,388 27,388 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,406 38,408 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 34,091 34,171 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,930 30,082 1 South African rand ZAR 2,900 2,898 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,045 5,075 1 Russian ruble RUB 560 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,873 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,283 32,400 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,408 31,560 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,508 49,515 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,132 2,138 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 27 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,403 35,249 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,374 9,409 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,489 6,489 100 Thai baths THB 134,610 134,688 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,187 10,256 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,263 37,585 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 50,456 50,486 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,806 9,769 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,210 12,173 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,908 2,906 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,364 16,471 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,474 87,032 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,681 3,708 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 263,421 rials, and the price of $1 is 217,810 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 269,280 rials, and the price of $1 is 212,507 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 217,000-220,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 262,000-265,000 rials.